dōTERRA Shines Light on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons with Restorative Hope Action Plan

dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports the fight against human trafficking through prevention, rescue, and restorative care.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, through its dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, is supporting World Day Against Trafficking in Persons by recommitting to ending modern-day slavery through the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation Hope Action Plan. Since 2016, dōTERRA Healing Hands has collaborated with trusted and professional partners to activate the comprehensive Hope Action Plan for prevention, rescue, and restoring dignity and hope to survivors.

Human trafficking and victimization is a complex and centuries-long issue that can appear in all forms. The Global Slavery Index (GSI) estimates 49.6 million people worldwide are currently enslaved by labor and sex trafficking. This new report is an increase of almost 10 million since 2016.

"Our rescue focus is to empower law enforcement's ability to investigate online and, on the street, to build solid cases that ultimately keep predators away from children and those that are the most vulnerable in our society," said Jon Lines, Chief Operations Director of the dōTERRA Hope Foundation, which works with dōTERRA Healing Hands to implement the Hope Action Plan. "There are so many ways that society can become aware of how to safeguard the people they love. The Hope Action Plan is one of the most significant ways I've seen that truly prevents human trafficking and exploitation."

Advocates of Hope are acting in three ways.

Prevention: The issue of human trafficking is complex, and solutions rely on first thwarting traffickers through prevention. Rescue: Predators who do move to action must be arrested by trained law enforcement who build solid cases and have access to full prosecutorial systems to ensure that they are shut down for good. Restorative Care: Once victims are rescued, ongoing victim-centered restorative support is critical, so survivors don't end up back in the same or worse situation.

"Prevention, rescue, and restorative support are intimately connected as those impacted by the atrocities of human trafficking find difficult, long, and complex healing journeys that take layers of therapy and support. Our 2023 theme is, 'Leave No One Behind.' We understand that every trafficking situation has a story with unique circumstances and each person needs personalized support," said Missy Larsen, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact at dōTERRA. "Our greatest risks lurk in our own homes and communities through online platforms and technologies. We also need to recognize that global crises, conflicts, and climate emergencies escalate trafficking risks every day. It is important now, more than ever, that we act. And Hope is our action plan to end modern slavery because everyone deserves freedom to hope."

Every organization that receives donations through dōTERRA and/or dōTERRA Healing Hands is fully assessed to ensure that funding aligns with the Hope Action Plan and that the receiving organization maintains the highest level of integrity. Through highly collaborative efforts and robust action plans with dōTERRA Healing Hands, dōTERRA continues to fight human trafficking to keep communities safe and restore lives through Hope.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hand Foundation, including the Hope Action Plan or how to donate, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

