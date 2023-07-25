Healthy Together Completes SOC 2 (Type 2) Report and HIPAA Addendum, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading health technology company specializing in providing SaaS solutions to public health and health & human services departments, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 audit, including an addendum covering HIPAA controls. This achievement highlights Healthy Together's unwavering dedication to the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational excellence.

The SOC 2 audit is a rigorous evaluation conducted by independent auditors to assess an organization's controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By obtaining SOC 2 certification, Healthy Together demonstrates its continual safeguarding of sensitive information and meeting of stringent industry standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), including compliance with HIPAA requirements.

Healthy Together's completion of the SOC 2 audit reaffirms its commitment to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data. The audit encompasses an in-depth examination of the company's internal controls, risk management practices, and data protection measures. It evaluates the effectiveness of security protocols and procedures in place to prevent unauthorized access, ensure system availability, maintain data accuracy, and protect confidential information.

"We are extremely proud to have successfully completed the SOC 2 audit, as it validates our promise to provide our clients with the highest level of data security, privacy, and HIPAA compliance," said Deshawn Jackson, Director of Security & Compliance at Healthy Together. "This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and their dedication to maintaining the trust our clients place in us. We understand the critical nature of the work performed by public health and health & human services departments, and our SOC 2 report reinforces our adherence to safeguarding their data."

By attaining SOC 2 compliance Healthy Together demonstrates its ability to securely manage client data and protect against potential cybersecurity risks. With robust security measures in place, including encryption protocols, secure access controls, regular vulnerability assessments, comprehensive employee training, and adherence to HIPAA guidelines, Healthy Together ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information, thereby meeting the highest standards of data security and privacy.

Healthy Together's SOC 2 compliance further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for public health and health & human services departments. It provides them with the confidence that their data is secure and their operations are supported by a reliable and compliant technology platform.

