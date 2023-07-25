Raptor Supports New Requirements to Incorporate Campus Maps into School Safety Software

Critical Response Group's maps integrate with Raptor Alert™ providing police and school staff access to maps in the event of an emergency

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, and Critical Response Group (CRG), the nation's leader on Critical Incident Mapping Data™, announce their support for a new bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that provides funding and requirements for school districts and law enforcement to integrate maps to their school security software applications.

CRG Logo (PRNewswire)

The Governor signed House Bill 301 on May 17, 2023, and it went into effect on July 1, 2023. The bill requires the Department of Education (DOE) to create a School Mapping Data Grant Program through which public schools, including charter schools, can apply to receive funds for mapping each school in the district. The bill appropriates $14 million to the DOE for the School Mapping Data Grant Program.

The bill stipulates that the provided mapping data must meet certain minimum data requirements, be available in a digital format and be compatible with the security software platforms utilized by the respective school. Raptor Alert, the leading silent panic alert application used by schools across Florida and the country, natively supports the access of CRG digital maps from within the application.

"Access to accurate, easy-to-use maps is a critical component to any emergency response," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "CRG has been an innovative partner in creating high resolution maps and has worked closely with Raptor to ensure their compatibility with Raptor Alert to meet the requirements of the grant."

A vendor selected by a school district under the grant program is responsible for providing the data to the district and local law enforcement and public safety agencies. CRG is the leading provider of maps that are used to coordinate emergency response personnel. These simple visual communication and collaboration tools enhance response time and improve command and control during an incident by providing a common language and unified points of reference between internal teams and response units.

"Our transformative approach to sourcing, building and supporting digital maps for schools has made us the leader in supplying this capability to schools and first responders across the country," stated Michael Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group. "Our long-standing partnership with Raptor will mean that districts and police in Florida will have access to field-proven, high-quality digital maps that will ultimately increase response times and save lives."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group, Inc. creates common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency through our core product, Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRG). Our company's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades and dozens of county-wide deployments domestically over the past five years. Our management team's mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs.

To learn more about CRG, visit www.crgplans.com.

Contacts

Raptor Technologies

Matt Maurel

(512) 387-3440

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raptor Technologies