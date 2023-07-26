Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & COO, Hamilton ETFs, Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs, and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Utilities Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: UMAX).

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's the fastest growing ETF managers with over $2.7 billion in assets under management across thirteen ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

UMAX seeks to deliver attractive monthly income, while providing exposure to a portfolio of utility services companies' equity securities with an active covered call strategy.

