CLPS Incorporation Launches AIGC Intelligent Automation Solution, Optimizing Delivery Costs through LLM and Generative AI

HONG KONG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced the launch of its AI-generated content (AIGC) solution. It is a result of CLPS's extensive research in AI and automation with a focus on improving operational efficiency by reducing project and talent delivery costs. Developed by the CLPS Innovation Lab, the Company's research and development center, the AIGC solution has undergone successful internal trial operations, solidifying its effectiveness and reliability.

CLPS utilizes intelligent and automated methods to oversee the entire project lifecycle in delivering the AIGC solution. Semantic understanding and logical inference are facilitated using large language model (LLM), while generative AI autonomously produces code that adheres to standards and specifications. The code then undergoes automated testing and optimization via an intelligent testing system. These advancements significantly enhance project execution speed and ensure a higher level of delivery quality.

When it comes to talent acquisition, CLPS offers a new matching algorithm and communication mechanism. AIGC performs semantic analysis and keyword extraction on project talent requirements, generating talent skill matching and filtering suggestions. With the support of RPA and big data technologies, qualified talents are quickly assigned to their respective project positions from a vast résumé database, effectively reducing time and talent acquisition costs. As a result, the workload that previously required a team of 120 people in the recruitment center can now be efficiently completed with just 20 people.

Ms. Jing Zhao, Senior Vice President of CLPS Innovation Lab, said, "The launch of the AIGC solution signifies a remarkable breakthrough for CLPS in the AI and automation landscape. It is expected to play a critical role in reducing operational costs, enhancing operational efficiency and boosting project success rates for companies. Moving forward, we plan to expand its coverage and gradually extend our services to financial management, customer acquisition, and other domains, offering more comprehensive enhancement solutions for businesses."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "In the future, CLPS overseas team will explore ChatGPT's large-scale pre-trained language model, seamlessly integrating big data, machine learning, and RPA, among other cutting-edge technologies with the AIGC solution. This strategic approach aims to significantly enhance the efficiency of project and talent delivery while concurrently reducing costs. CLPS remains dedicated to consistently delivering the most competitive and innovative solutions across diverse industries and corporate clients, empowering them to achieve success amidst a rapidly evolving market."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining nine global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines and Vietnam. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

