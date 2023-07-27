HAIR LOSS AWARENESS MONTH 2023

ADVANCEMENTS IN TREATMENTS, PRODUCTS & TECHNOLOGY TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE HAIR HEALTH & APPEARANCE

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While for many August marks the final stretch of summer frolicking and fun, the medical community utilizes the month as an opportunity to focus on hair loss and the scientific breakthroughs that will benefit millions of Americans suffering with the complex medical condition. The American Hair Loss Association estimates that at least 80 million men and women are currently suffering from the disease across the country. August officially marks Hair Loss Awareness Month (HLAM) and is advantageous for addressing advancements in treatments and technology. Internationally recognized, ABHRS-Certified Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman, and mastermind behind Biohacking Baldness, reveals the newest effective treatments and technology aimed at both preserving and restoring hair.

According to Dr. Bauman "While there is never a 'good' time for anyone to lose their hair, the encouraging news is that there are more treatment options than ever before." Bauman continues, "Early action is imperative in improving the fate of the follicle. While most hair loss may be hereditary," he states "with proper intervention, it's also avoidable."

TREATING HAIR AT HOME

After a virtual or in-person consultation, at-home treatment programs may include quality compounded prescription products such as specially formulated non-greasy highly rated Minoxidil Formula 82M, to Formula 82F Topical Finasteride+Minoxidil and Formula 82D Topical Dutasteride+Minoxidil, the powerful non-drug FDA-cleared Bauman TURBO LaserCap Low-Level Laser Therapy device for hair regrowth, the NutraTeam Bauman Wellness System for Hair supplementation, and the BaumanMD "In-Shower Trichology System" that includes Boost and Soothe shampoos and conditioners formulated specifically for hair regrowth.

NITRIC OXIDE TO SUPPORT HEALTHY BLOOD FLOW FOR IMPROVED HAIR HEALTH

Bauman Medical is now incorporating the benefits of Nitric Oxide treatment (both orally and topically) to encourage healthy blood flow to hair follicles for better hair health and for optimal hair transplant recovery and growth. Nitric Oxide also enhances oxygen and nutrient delivery to cells, supports cognitive function and memory, promotes healthy blood circulation, blood pressure and cardiovascular function as well as protects against the oxidative effects of free radicals in the body that can lead to aging and may contribute to certain diseases.

Bauman Medical offers Nitric Oxide Support- Dietary Capsules as well as Nitric Oxide Lozenges

IN-OFFICE NON-INVASIVE TREATMENTS

If at-home hair growth treatments don't suffice, there are a plethora of in-office Regenerative Medicine treatments, including PRP Platelet-Rich Plasma, PROgro™, Topical Exosome Therapy, and other cell therapy interventions.

ALMA "TRANSEPIDERMAL DELIVERY" TED

Alma "TransEpidermal Delivery" or TED is a breakthrough ultrasound-based system with a proprietary tip that delivers a noninvasive, non-traumatic, in-office treatment option to address hair shedding and hair thinning. TED is a Class 1 medical device clinically proven to minimize shedding and improve hair growth and scalp health. Alma-TED uses low-frequency "ultrasonic" sound waves and air pressure to painlessly drive powerful topical serums containing growth factors, peptides, and amino acids into the scalp. TED technology can also deliver alternate serums into the scalp, including topical exosomes and pharmaceuticals like dutasteride and finasteride. It is ideal for patients who want to improve the overall thickness and appearance of the hair and is also used to treat Androgenic Alopecia, Telogen Effluvium (excessive hair shedding) as a stand-alone treatment as well as in conjunction with other therapies for more profound results. TED treatment requires no anesthesia, is needle-free and pain-free, and can be utilized for patients who are averse to the blood draw required for PRP. Bauman is among the first physicians outside of Alma's stealth research team to use TED for shedding and hair loss in the US at his clinic in South Florida.

HAIR TRANSPLANTS WITH LESS DOWNTIME

If an assessment confirms that hair follicles are severely depleted, a transplant is needed. Today's state-of-the-art hair transplant technology includes the no-linear-scar, minimally-invasive FUE hair transplant surgery as well as the No-Shave Long-Hair VIP|FUE™, a groundbreaking minimally-invasive hair transplant procedure. VIP|FUE™ delivers all the hair restoration benefits of traditional FUE without any shaving or trimming of hair.

ADVANCEMENTS IN DETECTION & DIAGNOSIS

AI, with the addition of HairMetrix®, is increasingly aiding Bauman Medical's diagnostic methods. HairMetrix®, utilizing a machine-learning algorithm, offers real-time analysis of hair density and caliber without any hair trimming. It supports Hair Restoration Physicians and patients by comparing robust and weak hair growth areas and precisely tracks hair growth over time. This allows patients to assess treatment efficacy. Dr. Bauman is among the pioneering users of this AI-driven hair analysis system globally.

IF I COULD TURN BACK TIME

REVERSAL / REPIGMENTATION OF GRAY HAIR

Dr. Bauman is working alongside Ralf Paus, M.D., D.ScF.R.S.B, prominent Hair Biologist and Research Professor at the University of Miami, on elucidating the mechanisms behind gray hair. Developing a medical treatment for gray hair could potentially disrupt the global hair coloring industry valued at $23.15 Billion in 2021.

In a recently published peer-reviewed research study , the team of researchers revealed their findings that the protein complex mTORC1 plays a significant role in the process of hair graying and loss. Remarkably, inhibiting the activity of this protein with rapamycin stimulated both hair growth and pigmentation, even in partially depigmented follicles. This research suggests that manipulating mTORC1 activity could pave the way for new treatments for hair loss and depigmentation disorders.

Dr. Paus said, "Our breakthrough findings identify mTORC1, a protein complex associated with cell growth and regeneration, as a novel key player in human hair growth and pigmentation in the follicle." Dr. Bauman added, "While research is still ongoing regarding the role of rapamycin, a well tolerated compound known for its anti-aging properties, and its capacity for hair repigmentation and hair growth stimulation, the Bauman Gray Hair Protocol applies these insights, bringing us a step closer to a real and effective solution for gray hair."

COMING ATTRACTIONS

PREPPIE SUITE SCALP & SKIN SERUM DELIVERY SYSTEM

Bauman Medical is preparing to introduce the "Preppie Suite Scalp and Skin Serum Delivery System," a subcutaneous delivery system that starts with a quality microneedling toolset and provides the best-in-class potent formulas targeted to specific skin and scalp areas for intensified at-home treatments for hair regrowth.

To learn more about these newest advancements in hair treatments, products and technology, or schedule a consultation with Dr. Bauman, please visit www.baumanmedical.com .

About Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS

Dr. Alan J. Bauman is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 33,000 patients and performed over 12,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and other Regenerative Hair Growth Treatments since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997 in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Bauman is known for pioneering numerous technologies in the field of hair restoration, including minimally invasive Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), VIP|FUE No-Shave Hair Transplant, Low-Level Laser Therapy, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), PDOgro™, Eyelash and Eyebrow Transplants and more.

Dr. Bauman's BaumanMD line of hair-healthy supplements and hair care products include Nutra-Team Bauman, a superior line of proprietary Nutritional Supplements: The Recruiter™ Stem Cell Support, The Good Guys™ Hair Probiotic Complex, The Bodyguard™ Botanical Mushroom Complex, The A-List™ Hair Vitamin Complex, The Hero™ Super Biotin, The Builder™ Hair Multi-Collagen Complex, and The Zenmaster™ Ashwagandha. His BaumanMD scalp health hair care products include the Boost and Soothe In-Shower Trichology System of Shampoos and Conditioners. Boost balances powerful science with potent botanicals in a targeted blend to purify and protect the scalp and follicles while helping to reduce DHT levels. Soothe reduces scalp sensitivity through the anti-inflammatory properties of Broad Spectrum CBD and uses Procapil® to enhance circulation, increase blood flow and help keep follicles nourished and healthy, making hair thicker and stronger.

Dr. Bauman was voted "No. 1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for the seventh consecutive year as well as "Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade." He also received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in Hair Restoration. He was recognized by Forbes as one of "10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide, Dr. Bauman sees patients personally and operates in his nearly 12,000 square foot "Hair Hospital" in downtown Boca Raton, FL. His philanthropic endeavors include the 501(c)3 Grey Team and Bauman Philanthropic Foundation.

