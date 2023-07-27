SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS' REVOLT ANNOUNCES REVOLT WORLD, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE THAT EXPANDS ON ITS ANNUAL SUMMIT IN ATLANTA

The interactive three-day event will feature top REVOLT shows, live performances, brand activations, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and more

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT , America's fastest-growing Black-owned multimedia empire, is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind event that reimagines the intersection of culture and creativity, REVOLT WORLD. Set to take place in Atlanta from Friday, September 22nd – Sunday, September 24th at Pangaea Studios, REVOLT WORLD presented by Walmart will include exciting performances and discussions from cultural leaders aimed to empower the Black community.

This year, We Are Hip Hop will not only represent the theme but also serve as a unifying declaration that personifies REVOLT's position as a cultural authority and leading multimedia network. This theme also pays homage to the global impact of Hip Hop, with a celebration of its 50th anniversary.

"We are excited to introduce this first-of-its-kind event in REVOLT WORLD that reimagines and builds on the success of our annual Summit to deliver an immersive experience that showcases the expansive impact of REVOLT and the global influence of Hip Hop across every category of contemporary culture," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of REVOLT and 50 years of Hip Hop, REVOLT World will continue carrying out our mission of becoming the biggest driver of culture globally and creating spaces that are transformative to our audience."

REVOLT WORLD will mark a historic milestone for the company as it celebrates its 10th anniversary and brings together influential changemakers to explore the depths of Black culture and creativity on a global scale. In addition to a full slate of programming and experiences, the REVOLT World campus will consist of several curated spaces for attendees including a gaming house, wellness space, creator studio, podcast village, insights lab, and career center.

In addition to delivering impactful content, REVOLT's core mission has always been to serve as a catalyst for the Black community. Carrying out this commitment, REVOLT WORLD will empower emerging Black leaders with access to unparalleled tools, knowledge, and life-changing opportunities. Specially curated to create lasting impacts, REVOLT WORLD will go beyond the role of a traditional event to provide attendees with unparalleled pathways to success. As the presenting sponsor, Walmart is working alongside REVOLT to support rising Black changemakers in their journeys.

"At Walmart, we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential, and we are honored to partner with REVOLT in empowering the next generation of Black creators and culture builders," said Allison Rand, Associate Director of Brand Experiences and Talent Partnerships at Walmart. "By supporting REVOLT WORLD, we have the privilege of investing in these individuals who are paving the way for a brighter future, where innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship can flourish."

During the three-day experience, attendees will immerse themselves in the world of Hip Hop through REVOLT's lens while engaging in impactful networking opportunities and activations. Attendees will additionally be able to explore interactive touchpoints such as panels and conversations, day parties, an introduction to the company's commerce experience, REVOLT World Market, the Short & Fresh Film Festival, and more.

REVOLT WORLD will be supported by notable sponsors such as Walmart and PepsiCo who will assist in bringing exciting, curated activations and offerings to life for event attendees.

For more information about REVOLT WORLD and updates on the talent lineup, activations, programming, and presale tickets, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/.

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers for local broadcast listings.

