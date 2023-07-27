TACO BELL® INTRODUCES GRILLED CHEESE DIPPING TACO FEATURING NEW SLOW-BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF

Inspired by the rich flavors of birria, the latest offering from Taco Bell offers a new way for customers to enjoy the restaurant's most popular item – tacos

Premium ingredients take center stage in Taco Bell's latest menu offering – Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.

For the first time nationwide, fans can enjoy slow-braised shredded beef on the inside, along with a cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of the taco, plus two savory dipping sauces – nacho cheese sauce and red sauce.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide starting August 3, 2023 , for a limited time only and while supplies last.

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready for a new take on Taco Bell tacos? Inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria, the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco feature slow-braised shredded beef – a brand new protein offering from Taco Bell – with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a freshly fried daily white corn shell. The taco comes with warm nacho cheese sauce and a savory red sauce for dipping into before every glorious bite. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the latest addition to Taco Bell's growing Grilled Cheese offerings, available nationwide starting August 3 for $3.49* a la carte.

Slow-Braised Shredded Beef, Inspired by Birria with a Taco Bell Twist

Taco Bell has long been known for its iconic seasoned beef and this is the first time the brand is offering shredded beef on its menu nationally, after nearly two years of perfecting the recipe. The shredded beef is slow-braised in a blend of spices, making it the ideal centerpiece of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.

"The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. "This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We're excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022."

Taco Bell Grows its Grilled Cheese Offerings

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the latest offering within the newly beloved Grilled Cheese platform. Finding new ways to bring premium ingredients to customers is a major focus when creating new innovations. Alongside the shredded beef, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is filled with a creamy jalapeño sauce and showcases a melty three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack inside and outside of the freshly fried daily white corn shell that tantalizes taste buds with its creamy texture and bold flavors. Complementing the taco are two dips – warm nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell's zesty red sauce - carefully calibrated to achieve the perfect consistency and harmony of flavors with every bite.

Another Reason to Become a Fire! Tier Rewards Member

To celebrate this new menu item, Taco Bell has partnered with Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company The h.wood Group on an event happening on August 1, Taco Bell | Bootsy Bellows Presents: Tacos: The Next Chapter. The first 20 lucky Fire! Tier Rewards Members and their plus-ones who signed up and qualified for the event are receiving exclusive access to the event, which includes tasting the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, specialty cocktails featuring award-winning Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal and musical performances from surprise guests at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Fire! Tier Rewards Members had the chance to sign up & qualify to attend the special event through Taco Bell's Drops in the Taco Bell App. Rewards Members should continue to visit the app on Tuesdays to find more exciting experiences, offers and opportunities**. To learn more about Taco Bell's Rewards program, visit TacoBell.com/Rewards.

*At participating US locations for a limited time and while supplies last. Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary.

**Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating U.S. locations and subject to terms and conditions: TacoBell.com/terms-of-use All items while supplies last.

