Leaders from FedEx and Petrobras Headline the 2023 SAFe® Summit Nashville August 15 - 18

Customer stories from Boeing, Bell Canada, CVS Health, and ServiceNow added to 2023 SAFe Summit Nashville lineup

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. has announced the lineup of keynotes and speakers for the 2023 SAFe® Summit Nashville which takes place August 15 - 18, 2023 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The event represents the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on using SAFe to stay resilient amidst a rapidly-changing world by practicing Agile methods and cultivating strong organizational cultures.

We're delighted to welcome leaders from FedEx and Accenture to share their innovative approach to portfolio management.

The multi-day event offers keynotes, technical talks, customer stories, Lighting Talks, post-event workshops, and the popular SAFe Experts Coaching Station. Other opportunities include Partner Marketplace, Product Labs, Industry Roundtables, and Women in Agile.

Key Dates

August 16 - 17 : Main conference and evening receptions

August 18 : Post-conference workshops

"With tech modernization a critical focus for business leaders, smart portfolio management has become increasingly important to ensure that technology improvements impact the entire organization," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "With that in mind, we're delighted to welcome leaders from FedEx and Accenture to share how FedEx's innovative approach to portfolio management at the top level of the corporation enabled them to apply full force to the most important investments in a way that would make a big difference to the whole company."

Highlights include:

Keynote: The Power of True Enterprise Business Agility. FedEx's EVP Global IT, Ken Spangler , and Steve Davis , Managing Director, Accenture, will explore the challenges faced by FedEx, the breakthroughs that made agility possible, and the powerful results they achieved with SAFe





Keynote: Vinicius Pabon , CDO GM Digital Transformation of Petrobras, shares how one of the world's largest producers of oil and gas leveraged SAFe to shift mindsets and language among leaders and engineers





Customer stories from Boeing, Bell Canada , CVS, and ServiceNow provide rare behind-the-scenes stories of collaboration, challenges, and wins





Keynote: Chief Methodologists Dean Leffingwell and Andrew Sales will present "The Secret to Empowering Teams and Accelerating Flow"





Post-conference workshops: Applying SAFe Across the Enterprise, Coaching Flow & Kanban in SAFe, Measure What Matters, Unsticking Your SAFe Transformation: A Change Leadership Perspective, and Value Stream Identification for Really Big Systems

Attendees seeking SAFe consulting, training, or platform solutions can connect with more than 30 sponsor exhibitors, including Accenture, Apptio, Broadcom, Inc., Cornerstone Agility, Inc., monday.com, NTT Data, and Seibert Media GmbH (Agile Hive).

Registration is open at safesummit.com/2023nashville .

