BreachLock Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security Report

BreachLock has been recognized as a sample vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report for Application Security.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, the global leader in Penetration Testing Services, is honored to be recognized again by Gartner Research in their Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report for Application Security, 2023.

This recognition highlights BreachLock's commitment to improving application security for clients through advanced technology and expert-led, AI-enabled application penetration testing.

"We're thrilled to receive recognition from Gartner® in their 2023 Hype Cycle™ report on application security," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO and Founder of BreachLock. "Our inclusion in the application security space, along with our recent mentions in the 2023 Security Operations and XaaS reports, underscores our dedication to enhancing security with penetration testing as a service (PTaaS)," Sehgal emphasized.

"By leveraging our pentesting as-a-service for application penetration testing, clients can take action to prevent cybercriminals from exploiting critical application risks to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data and systems," Sehgal highlighted.

BreachLock offers third-party pentesting delivered in half the time and at half the cost of other alternatives. Clients can choose BreachLock's flagship PTaaS for various testing needs, including API pen tests, mobile app testing, and web application testing. The company provides world-class customer support and benefits within a secure client portal, offering 12 months of post-pen test benefits such as retesting, web vulnerability scanning, and monthly reports to strengthen cyber resilience over time.

BreachLock's full stack pentesting services are led by 100% in-house, certified pen testers equipped with AI and advanced automation for scalable testing. Since 2018, BreachLock has been a trusted PTaaS supplier, earning exceptional customer satisfaction rates, industry recognition, and cybersecurity awards. The company's dedication to delivering superior service and outcomes solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.

About BreachLock

BreachLock® is a global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and cyber security testing that combines the power of human hackers, AI, and automation. With its cloud-native platform engineered for comprehensive security validation and testing, BreachLock helps organizations accelerate pentesting by 50% and reduce TCO by 50% compared to alternative solutions and traditional pentesting. BreachLock helps clients improve security maturity, meet compliance requirements (i.e., PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST CSF, SOC 2), and conduct third-party security pentesting. Learn more at www.breachlock.com.

