The Makers of WHOLLY® AVOCADO are Giving 10 Fans a Chance to Win One Year's Supply of products - and more - for National Avocado Day

The Makers of WHOLLY® AVOCADO are Giving 10 Fans a Chance to Win One Year's Supply of products - and more - for National Avocado Day

America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole and avocado brand also taps beloved Olympian, Shawn Johnson East, to spotlight versatility and convenience of WHOLLY® AVOCADO products

ORANGE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Avocado Day, the makers of WHOLLY® AVOCADO are celebrating by giving 10 lucky fans a year's supply of WHOLLY® AVOCADO products — made with real ingredients and hand-scooped Hass avocados — and a $350 gift card.

(PRNewswire)

"National Avocado Day is one of our fans' favorite times of the year, and we wanted to make it extra fun for people everywhere with this incredible giveaway that will have them celebrating all year long," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "Our refrigerated avocado products are always ripe and always ready, and they make everyday snacking simpler and more convenient for our valued fans."

To amp up the fun, the makers of WHOLLY® AVOCADO are partnering with Olympic gold medalist and mother of two Shawn Johnson East to spotlight the versatility and convenience of WHOLLY® AVOCADO products. Johnson East will be helping current and new brand aficionados get involved in the sweepstakes via content on her Instagram page.

Fans may register for one of 10 chances to win a year's supply of free WHOLLY® products and a $350 gift card by following the brand on Instagram (@eatWHOLLY), liking Shawn Johnson East's WHOLLY® AVOCADO reel, and tagging @eatwholly and @shawnjohnson in your own "not my hands" challenge attempts using WHOLLY® AVOCADO products. Contest rules and information here.

Finally, fans can indulge in a number of easy and tasty recipes while they're celebrating National Avocado Day. For example:

Avocado Sushi Roll : The perfect recipe for an at-home sushi night. This recipe is super easy, kid-friendly and a total crowd-pleaser.

Burrata Avocado Pizza : Who doesn't love an easy pizza recipe? This vegetarian pizza has avocado, burrata and tomatoes. Vegetarian lunch or dinner in just 20 minutes.

Avocado-Chickpea Mediterranean Salad : Fast, delicious and filled with robust flavor, this chickpea salad will have you buying the same ingredients every week.

Chicken-Avocado Rollups : These easy chicken-avocado rollups are fantastic for lunch, a midday snack or an appetizer for groups. With creamy avocado and a little bit of Greek yogurt and lime juice, they have the perfect balance of satisfying ingredients and zesty flavor.

Avocado Pudding : With less than five ingredients and in just five minutes, you can whip up this thick and creamy avocado pudding, a fun and delicious dessert you can even serve as an after-school snack.

Too busy to prep a dish? The WHOLLY® brand line features ready-to-serve avocado in three varieties: diced, smashed and chunky. All products are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, keto-friendly and contain no added preservatives. Available in 4-ounce trays, as well as convenient 2-ounce single-serve minis, WHOLLY® AVOCADO can be used as a salad topper, in poke bowls, on avocado toast, as a sandwich spread or as a dip.

WHOLLY® products are available at retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products, including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WHOLLY Brand