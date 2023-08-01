Origin, top nationwide provider of pelvic floor PT, expands care in Atlanta, San Antonio, and San Diego

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin , the leading nationwide provider of women's health and pelvic floor physical therapy, is expanding access to its expert care with three new clinics in Atlanta, GA , San Antonio, TX, and San Diego, CA , opening August 2023. With these additions, Origin will have a total of 12 clinics in California, Georgia, and Texas, with plans to add several more before end of year.

After launching nationwide virtual care in April, this expansion marks another key milestone toward Origin's vision and mission. As Co-founder and CEO Carine Carmy shares, "Women and all people with vaginal anatomy deserve to feel their best through every stage of life, and we are actively creating a higher standard of care across the country by increasing their access to highly-trained physical therapists who specialize in pelvic floor dysfunction related to sexual health, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause."

Pelvic floor dysfunction is extremely common, in fact, it's 3x more common than seasonal allergies and impacts 40M women annually. Further, most women receive little to no healthcare to support their whole body musculoskeletal needs during maternity and menopause, which can include back and hip pain, pelvic pain, diastasis recti, osteoporosis, and more. Studies reveal that many women falsely assume that these problems are a "normal" part of aging, believe that "nothing can be done" to help, or hope their symptoms will "go away," if ignored. Not only are these issues not normal, they are treatable and often preventable with the proper care and support.

While physical therapy is the first-line, evidenced-based treatment for pelvic floor dysfunction, there are only 10k pelvic floor physical therapists in the country and the majority don't take insurance — leading many people to live in "pelvic PT deserts." Origin is filling this gap in care with virtual and in-person PT sessions supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. They currently offer in-network care at their clinics in Texas and California, and are working with payors to bring covered care to Atlanta.

Not only is Origin providing high-quality, affordable care for patients, they are also building a first-of-its-kind clinician-led community where PTs can learn from each other and PT students can gain access to the top pelvic floor experts in the country. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our physical therapists grow professionally by offering opportunities to expand their clinical and management skills through leadership training and mentorship," says Kimberlee Sullivan, PT, DPT, WCS, BCB-PMD, Head of Clinics at Origin. "And we're excited to be offering PT students in Atlanta, San Antonio, and San Diego, an amazing new place to learn."

