Rothschild Completes Merger with Sentinus

Top RIAs Bring Entrepreneurial, Client-Oriented Approach to Wealth Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild, a Chicago-based wealth manager known for its entrepreneurial culture and client-first philosophy, and its parent company, Tin Goose Holdings, today announced Rothschild's merger with Sentinus, an independent investment advisory firm.

Rothschild has a long history of helping investment professionals grow their businesses and serve their clients. Teaming up with Sentinus will build on Rothschild's enterprising approach to wealth management and add to the firm's existing commitment to hands-on client service.

As part of the deal, Sentinus' wealth managers will migrate to Rothschild's world-class platform, bringing total assets for the combined company to nearly $5 billion. Current Sentinus CEO Phil Johnson will serve as President of Rothschild, enhancing the firm's client relationship management approach.

"It is an honor to welcome the Sentinus team to the organization," said Owen Schnaper, Chairman of Rothschild and Partner at Tin Goose. "We look forward to working with the Sentinus team to attract like-minded financial advisors, clients and partners, expanding our footprint while enabling us to provide services uniquely tailored to our clients' needs."

The future of financial advice is one in which wealth professionals must be empowered to meet the ever-increasing demand for relationship-driven, personalized service from clients," Johnson said. "Rothschild has a long legacy in providing its advisors with the strategy and resources needed to grow their practices in a client-centered era. The addition of Sentinus will add to this culture and further our ability to meet our clients' ever-changing needs."

The partnership with Sentinus marks an important moment in Rothschild's own growth strategy, as it eyes future acquisitions designed to complement its product-service offering and add to its client-first mentality.

About Rothschild

Established in 1908, Rothschild is an employee-owned, full-spectrum, boutique firm offering both individual and institutional wealth management and Corporate & Non-Profit Retirement Plan management. The advisors at Rothschild guide each client individually through the wealth management process of defining goals, crafting a personalized investment plan designed to achieve those goals, and managing the on-going execution of the investment plan with a focus on risk-adjusted returns. The firm works with high-net-worth families and individuals; entrepreneurs; family holding companies, foundations/endowments; retirement accounts; and multi-generational trust accounts. Visit RothschildInv.com to learn more.

About Sentinus

Founded in 1946 by WWII veteran Richard A. Reynolds, Reynolds Financial Group was a responsible and progressive wealth management firm with a focus on customer service. The company began offering fee-based comprehensive financial planning coupled with risk-based asset allocations in 1978, which put them ahead of the curve in helping their clients build unique and diverse investment plans to meet their financial goals. In 2012, the company rebranded itself as an independent Registered Investment Advisor, Sentinus, and began offering non-proprietary products which provided an opportunity for client growth and a more streamlined, effective client experience with greater hands-on management and service.

