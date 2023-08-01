Skillshare Launches New AI Class For Creatives Lead By Former Student Turned Top Teacher, Smitesh Mistry

More than 120 AI-focused classes are now available on Skillshare to help members leverage the new technology in their creative pursuits

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare , the world's largest online community for creativity, today unveiled a new class to help creatives use artificial intelligence, Make AI Work for You: Break Creative Block , featuring Skillshare top teacher Smitesh Mistry , a self-taught Illustrator and Videographer.

Smitesh Mistry's new AI class is exclusively available on Skillshare (PRNewswire)

Skillshare launches new class Make AI Work for You: Break Creative Block with Smitesh Mistry

This first-of-its-kind class on Skillshare provides students with a step-by-step guide to leverage AI software to overcome creative challenges. Smitesh takes students on the relatable journey of staring at a blank canvas in Procreate and how to harness the power of AI assistance to generate unique drawing prompts to speed up the creative process. He also highlights how users can leverage AI tools like ChatGPT and Adobe Firefly to help further brainstorm, generate references and refine drawings with newfound efficiency and creativity.

"Every creative, regardless of preferred medium, runs into blocks in their process which can be frustrating but also time consuming. While I had initial hesitation around AI, especially the role it would play in creativity and art, I've learned how to use it as a tool to really help me in my overall creative process," said Smitesh. "By partnering with Skillshare, I'm excited to help other creatives like myself push through their creative obstacles and use AI's new technology not only to deliver efficiency but also inspiration."

In addition to Smitesh's new class, Skillshare is also home to more than 120 AI-focused classes specifically designed for creative hobbyists and professionals to learn how to utilize AI to help them in their own work. Each class provides a hands-on approach to understanding and utilizing AI in the creative process.

The classes include:

"AI has taken the world by storm and is revolutionizing everything we do from bringing efficiency to mundane tasks to helping us solve the most complex problems. While there are many valid concerns about how AI will impact the creative world, we believe that every creative should see AI as a tool in their creative arsenal," said Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content, Community and Brand at Skillshare. "Since the start of the year we've seen massive demand for AI focused classes on our platform and we're excited to launch Smitesh's class as well as share a series of AI classes on Skillshare that can help every creative add AI to their toolkit."

About Skillshare:

Skillshare® is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 26,000 video-based classes exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, Rebecca Minkof and Jeff Staple and more. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare's mission is to build the world's most valuable creative learning community. To learn more, go to: www.skillshare.com .

Contact:

Shira Mahler

Skillshare

shira.mahler@skillshare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillshare