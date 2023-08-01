Woolpert Acquires Cooperative Strategies, National Education Facility and Program Planning Firm

Cooperative Strategies has assisted over 2,000 school districts across the country with assessment, planning, funding, and building services.

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Cooperative Strategies, a multidisciplinary education facility and program planning firm that specializes in school facility management, assessments, educational program planning, demographic analyses and enrollment projections, capital planning, and community engagement. Cooperative Strategies has offices in Ohio, California, and Colorado, and serves schools, districts, statewide agencies, and school systems nationwide.

Woolpert and Cooperative Strategies will merge and evolve analytics and geospatial capabilities in demographic, housing, and assessment services. (PRNewswire)

"Our products and services complement each other nicely and support our shared focus on improving educational outcomes."

Cooperative Strategies CEO Scott Newell said, after collaborating with Woolpert on projects in Ohio, North Carolina, and Rhode Island, joining the company was a natural next step.

"We have seen Woolpert's dedication to providing tangible benefits for their K-12 clients firsthand, as well as their expansive expertise in consulting, planning, and design," Newell said. "We look at life through the same lens, which is focused on the client. This is an opportunity to drastically enhance and localize our current program management and service offerings to provide best-in-class deliverables, a greater range of resources and experience, and additional services for schools and districts."

Woolpert Chief Corporate Development Officer Neil Churman lauded Cooperative Strategies' reliable client service to hundreds of school districts across the U.S. He said this acquisition strengthens and expands Woolpert's core architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting services.

"We welcome this diverse group of dedicated and talented consultants, who support our nation's schools as they plan and operate their districts for the betterment of students and communities," Churman said. "Together, we will elevate and expand K-12 facility assessment, planning, funding, and program management for schools and districts across the country. We are very excited to have this outstanding team on board."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. Visit woolpert.com.

