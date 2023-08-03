Tom Brady Invests in Birmingham City Football Club

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur Tom Brady has entered a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC ("Knighthead"), to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd. Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board, working directly with the Club's Board and members of Birmingham City Football Club's leadership team.

As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs. In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club.

An NFL legend who is universally recognized among the greatest players in league history, Brady retired in 2023 after 23 illustrious seasons. Among his innumerable accolades and accomplishments, Brady holds the record for most Super Bowl victories with seven and most Super MVPs with five. In addition, he earned the NFL Most Valuable Player Award three times, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice, and has been honored with multiple ESPY Awards and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year distinctions, along with his naming to the NFL 100th Anniversary 'All-Time Team.'

Even in retirement, Brady has continued his relentless pursuit of sporting excellence, and his passion for competition has culminated in several highly successful global endeavours with Knighthead across a variety of sports. In addition to the Birmingham City Ltd. partnership, Brady joined Knighthead's ownership group for a Major League Pickleball team in 2022, and in March 2023, Brady's lifestyle apparel clothing company, BRADY™, was announced as the Official Apparel Partner of Knighthead's World Endurance Championship racing team, Hertz Team JOTA, which competed at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans this past June. Taken together, these ventures are illustrative of Brady's unyielding commitment to exercise his entrepreneurial instincts and to bridge the gap between athlete and entrepreneur.

Tom Wagner said: "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The Men's, Women's, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

He added: "A commitment to Blues fans was made on May 8, 2023, to add experts from the world of sport and football to the team, putting in place the building blocks for future success. With Garry Cook as CEO, Hope Powell as Women's Technical Director and now Tom Brady we are off to a fast start. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible."

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me," said Brady. "BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC ("Knighthead") was co-founded in 2008 by Ara Cohen and Tom Wagner and currently has approximately $9.5 billion of assets under management.

