Wix Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Outperformance continued in the second quarter with total revenue of $390.0 million exceeding expectations, up 13% y/y as Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions revenue growth accelerated for third consecutive quarter

Growing number of Partners 1 building on Wix and higher usage of Wix for projects with improved monetization driving growth acceleration of Partners revenue to $115.2 million , up 36% y/y

Benefits from operational efficiencies completed over the past year across the organization drove continued profitability improvements, resulting in higher than expected FCF 2 margin of 13% and leading to expected acceleration of FCF margin in 2H23

Launched Wix Studio, a revolutionary all-in-one new platform with deep design control, advanced capabilities, workflow management tools and AI products designed specifically for professionals to create, manage and grow more efficiently than ever before

Expansion of AI and genAI-driven product suite with the introduction of AI Site Generator, AI Assistant for Business, and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the third quarter and increased outlook for full year 2023. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q2'23 Shareholder Update and other materials.

"It has been an incredible past six months at Wix on many fronts as we generated accelerating profitable growth through execution excellence and focused operational discipline. As a result, Q2 again performed above expectations and exceeded our revenue growth and FCF margin guides. In addition to this outperformance, we also made remarkable strides in our product evolution with the introduction of our new cornerstone Partner product, Wix Studio," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. "Wix Studio revolutionizes the way professionals build and manage projects at scale by combining AI-powered features, the latest design and development capabilities and seamless workflows for multi-site management to help freelancers and agencies complete projects with greater quality and velocity and scale their business faster. Our innovation did not stop there this quarter, as we continued to be at the forefront of AI technology with the introduction of exciting AI and gen-AI-driven products coming soon to all Wix users, including AI Site Generator and AI Assistant for Business, among others. With these incredible accomplishments and the momentum we've generated this year so far, I am very excited for what is still to come as we continue to build a place for any business, community or person to create their dreams online."

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, "Strong results in Q2 capped off an outstanding first half of 2023 as we delivered consecutive quarters of accelerating profitable growth. Underpinned by strong momentum in our Partners business, improved GPV growth, and encouraging performance of our new cohorts, we exceeded the top end of our guidance expectations with Q2 revenue increasing 13% y/y. In addition, we delivered improved profitability driven by the benefits of the cost actions completed over the past year. As a result, we finished Q2 with non-GAAP gross margin of 68% well ahead of expectations, the first quarter of positive GAAP operating income in our history, demonstrating our progress toward achieving sustained GAAP profitability in the coming years, and higher than expected FCF margin of 13%. We expect to build on the strong performance and momentum of the past six months and anticipate accelerating revenue growth and higher FCF margin in 2H vs. 1H, putting us further down the path of achieving the Rule of 40 in 2025."

Wix's management team and business leaders will host a virtual Analyst & Investor Day and will share more about Wix's newest product releases, Wix's plans to further incorporate generative AI into our platform, an updated financial framework and commitment to achieving the Rule of 40 in 2025, and planned initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

Prepared video presentations along with accompanying materials will be available after market close on Wednesday, August 9 on https://investors.wix.com/ with a live Q&A event accessible through https://investors.wix.com/ on Thursday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wix management will answer both live and submitted questions. Upon viewing the prepared presentations, analysts and investors are encouraged to submit questions to ir@wix.com . The RSVP form for the Q&A event can be found here .

Q2 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $390.0 million , up 13% y/y

Creative Subscriptions revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $287.1 million , up 11% y/y

Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.16 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 10% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $102.9 million , up 18% y/y

Partners revenue 1 in the second quarter of 2023 was $115.2 million , up 36% y/y

Total bookings in the second quarter of 2023 were $398.5 million , up 12% y/y

Creative Subscriptions bookings in the second quarter of 2023 were $293.9 million , up 9% y/y

Business Solutions bookings in the second quarter of 2023 were $104.6 million , up 23% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2023 was 67%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 68%

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $33.6 million , or $0.59 per basic share or $0.56 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $78.1 million , or $1.38 per basic share or $1.26 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was $47.8 million , while capital expenditures totaled $15.8 million , leading to free cash flow of $32.0 million

Excluding one-time cash restructuring charges and the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 would have been $49.1 million , or 13% of revenue

Completed $300 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in September 2022 . Repurchased 3.6 million ordinary Wix shares in total, representing 6% of total shares outstanding, at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $82.48

Total employee count at the end of Q2'23 was 5,036, down 14% y/y

____________________

1 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint, and enterprise partners. We identify agencies and freelancers building sites or applications for others using multiple criteria including but not limited to the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used. Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions businesses

2 Free cash flow excluding one-time cash restructuring charges and expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters

3 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions

Financial Outlook

Our outperformance in Q2 builds on the momentum we experienced in the first quarter and provides confidence in our ability to exceed our prior guidance for the year. We expect to accelerate top-line growth and margin expansion through the back half of the year on top of a very strong first half.

We remain committed to achieving the Rule of 40 in 2025, with expectations of continued revenue and free cash flow growth.

We expect Q3 revenue to be $386 - $391 million, or 12 - 13% growth y/y.

Due to the outperformance we experienced in the first half of 2023, we are increasing our full year revenue outlook to $1,543 - $1,558 million, or 11 - 12% y/y growth, an increase from our previous outlook of $1,522 - $1,543 million or 10 - 11% y/y growth. Strong execution on our strategy and continued momentum from our cohorts give us confidence that revenue growth will accelerate in H2 even when compared to an outstanding 1H that exceeded expectations. The mid-point of our guidance range implies acceleration of revenue growth in the second half of the year compared to the first half.

We expect this higher revenue growth outlook will drive increasing profitability throughout 2023 and beyond.

We now anticipate non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 68% for the full year, up from our previous expectation of approximately 67% for the full year 2023, driven by increased profitability across both Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions.

We now anticipate Creative Subscriptions non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 82% for the full year, up from our previous expectation of approximately 81%. We now anticipate Business Solutions non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 28% for the full year, up from our previous expectation of approximately 27%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to decrease to 56-57% of revenue for the full year, down from our previous expectation of 58-59% of revenue. This decrease is primarily driven by lower marketing expenses than previously anticipated.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses are now expected to be approximately 25-26% of revenue in 2023, down from our previous expectation of approximately 27% of revenue.

As a result of accelerating revenue and incremental profitability improvements through the back half of the year, we are increasing our outlook for free cash flow, excluding HQ and cash restructuring costs, for the year to $200 - $210 million, or 13% of revenue, and we expect to exit 2023 with a free cash flow margin of approximately 15%. This compares to our previous free cash flow outlook of $172 - $180 million, or 11 - 12% of revenue and an exit rate of more than 13%. Our revised guidance for FCF implies acceleration of FCF margin in the second half of the year.

Note that our revised outlook excludes $4.5 million in cash restructuring costs.

Finally, stock-based compensation is expected to decrease to 14% of revenue in 2023, previously anticipated to be 14-15%. We expect stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue to continue to decline y/y through 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should register and join at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI43da875845cc4cc985840bc36c0cd273 . A replay of the call will be available through August 2nd, 2024 via the registration link.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude one-time cash restructuring charges and the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements and enterprise partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per premium subscription, including through our partners; our expectations related to our ability to develop relevant and required products using Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), the regulatory environment impacting AI related activities including privacy and intellectual property aspects, and potential competition from third-party AI tools which may impact our business; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during the current turbulent macro-economic environment; our expectation regarding the successful impact of our previously announced Cost-Efficiency Plan and other cost saving measures we may take in the future; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and that our recent downsizing of our Customer Care team will not affect our ability to continue attracting registered users and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our plans to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19 and as a result of the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP













(In thousands, except loss per share data)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues













Creative Subscriptions $ 287,089

$ 258,177

$ 565,219

$ 513,145 Business Solutions 102,888

87,047

198,834

173,676

389,977

345,224

764,053

686,821















Cost of Revenues













Creative Subscriptions 52,050

66,252

109,534

131,125 Business Solutions 75,844

68,605

147,838

138,481

127,894

134,857

257,372

269,606















Gross Profit 262,083

210,367

506,681

417,215















Operating expenses:













Research and development 115,490

121,618

230,433

241,483 Selling and marketing 96,037

120,780

195,170

277,494 General and administrative 37,250

42,991

75,767

88,677 Impairment, restructuring and other costs 330

-

25,668

- Total operating expenses 249,107

285,389

527,038

607,654 Operating income (loss) 12,976

(75,022)

(20,357)

(190,439) Financial income (expenses), net 20,053

(46,926)

41,430

(191,399) Other income 118

58

175

104 Income (loss) before taxes on income 33,147

(121,890)

21,248

(381,734) Income tax benefit (430)

(10,652)

(1,960)

(43,207) Net income (loss) $ 33,577

$ (111,238)

$ 23,208

$ (338,527)















Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.59

$ (1.92)

$ 0.41

$ (5.87) Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,744,007

57,943,140

56,576,286

57,712,372















Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.56

$ (1.92)

$ 0.40

$ (5.87) Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 62,186,895

57,943,140

58,180,044

57,712,372

Wix.com Ltd.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets (unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 468,037

$ 244,686 Short-term deposits 176,429

526,328 Restricted deposits 3,219

13,669 Marketable securities 184,458

292,449 Trade receivables 53,268

42,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,819

28,519 Total current assets 924,230

1,147,737







Long-Term Assets:





Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 23,766

23,027 Property and equipment, net 125,401

108,738 Marketable securities 101,520

194,964 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 80,316

83,293 Operating lease right-of-use assets 420,073

200,608 Total long-term assets 751,076

610,630







Total assets $ 1,675,306

$ 1,758,367







Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 41,467

$ 96,071 Employees and payroll accruals 58,139

86,113 Deferred revenues 584,028

529,205 Current portion of convertible notes, net -

361,621 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,414

88,194 Operating lease liabilities 18,461

29,268 Total current liabilities 790,509

1,190,472 Long Term Liabilities:





Long-term deferred revenues 88,789

70,594 Long-term deferred tax liability 8,725

14,902 Convertible notes, net 568,138

566,566 Other long-term liabilities 9,708

6,093 Long-term operating lease liabilities 386,608

172,982 Total long-term liabilities 1,061,968

831,137







Total liabilities 1,852,477

2,021,609







Shareholders' Deficiency





Ordinary shares 104

108 Additional paid-in capital 1,404,479

1,274,968 Treasury Stock (500,174)

(431,862) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,787)

(33,455) Accumulated deficit (1,049,793)

(1,073,001) Total shareholders' deficiency (177,171)

(263,242)







Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 1,675,306

$ 1,758,367

Wix.com Ltd.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss) $ 33,577

$ (111,238)

$ 23,208

$ (338,527) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 4,497

4,022

9,419

7,557 Amortization 1,489

1,580

2,977

3,154 Share based compensation expenses 53,660

59,139

108,181

120,123 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,310

1,302

2,618

2,603 Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 133

(210)

108

(165) Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs 330

-

21,164

- Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 4,132

1,256

4,672

2,805 Remeasurement loss (gain) on Marketable equity (8,814)

54,920

(22,712)

206,565 Deferred income taxes, net (6,318)

(12,644)

(10,462)

(48,219) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 5,356

9,737

11,152

18,575 Changes in operating lease liabilities (26,208)

(15,525)

(34,329)

(25,172) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (708)

1,216

(11,182)

(10,433) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets 8,000

(15,032)

(2,858)

(27,345) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (11,301)

(9,573)

(52,971)

12,113 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (17,932)

(342)

(27,974)

(5,082) Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 12,043

7,731

73,018

45,283 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,485)

20,974

(307)

19,816 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 47,761

(2,687)

93,722

(16,349) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 367,610

126,259

423,701

231,259 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (4,480)

(240,972)

(63,460)

(390,972) Investment in marketable securities -

(92,408)

-

(164,563) Proceeds from marketable securities 115,979

78,870

174,369

140,250 Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment (15,175)

(12,629)

(34,749)

(31,912) Capitalization of internal use of software (576)

(588)

(1,934)

(1,229) Investment in other assets (111)

-

(111)

- Proceeds from sale of equity securities 17,607

-

49,468

3,193 Purchases of investments in privately held companies -

(1,000)

(7,500)

(1,160) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 480,854

(142,468)

539,784

(215,134) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 1,176

432

20,831

22,014 Purchase of treasury stock (50,000)

-

(68,319)

- Repayment of convertible notes (362,667)

-

(362,667)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (411,491)

432

(410,155)

22,014 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 117,124

(144,723)

223,351

(209,469) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 350,913

386,609

244,686

451,355 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 468,037

$ 241,886

$ 468,037

$ 241,886

Wix.com Ltd.













KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS













(In thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 287,089

258,177

565,219

513,145 Business Solutions 102,888

87,047

198,834

173,676 Total Revenues $ 389,977

$ 345,224

$ 764,053

$ 686,821















Creative Subscriptions 293,929

269,921

607,358

569,708 Business Solutions 104,570

84,673

206,046

178,134 Total Bookings $ 398,499

$ 354,594

$ 813,404

$ 747,842















Free Cash Flow $ 32,010

$ (15,904)

$ 57,039

$ (49,490) Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out, impairment and restructuring costs $ 49,093

$ (5,993)

$ 93,122

$ (24,141) Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 1,159,744

$ 1,052,852

$ 1,159,744

$ 1,052,852

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS













(In thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 389,977

$ 345,224

$ 764,053

$ 686,821 Change in deferred revenues 12,043

7,731

73,018

45,283 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (3,521)

1,639

(23,667)

15,738 Bookings $ 398,499

$ 354,594

$ 813,404

$ 747,842

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 287,089

$ 258,177

$ 565,219

$ 513,145 Change in deferred revenues 10,361

10,105

65,806

40,825 Change in unbilled contractual obligations (3,521)

1,639

(23,667)

15,738 Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 293,929

$ 269,921

$ 607,358

$ 569,708

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenues $ 102,888

$ 87,047

$ 198,834

$ 173,676 Change in deferred revenues 1,682

(2,374)

7,212

4,458 Business Solutions Bookings $ 104,570

$ 84,673

$ 206,046

$ 178,134

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS





(In millions)







Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Q1 Cohort revenues $ 20

$ 19 Q1 Change in deferred revenues 23

21 Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 43

$ 40

Wix.com Ltd.





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT





(In thousands)







Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Revenues $ 389,977

$ 345,224 FX impact on Q2/23 using Y/Y rates 1,157

- Revenues excluding FX impact $ 391,134

$ 345,224







Y/Y growth 13 %













Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Bookings $ 398,499

$ 354,594 FX impact on Q2/23 using Y/Y rates (135)

- Bookings excluding FX impact $ 398,364

$ 354,594







Y/Y growth 12 %





Wix.com Ltd.













TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP













(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 3,479

$ 4,555

$ 7,717

$ 8,786 Research and development $ 28,778

29,919

57,072

58,639 Selling and marketing $ 9,652

10,019

19,210

19,894 General and administrative $ 11,751

14,646

24,182

32,804 Total share based compensation expenses 53,660

59,139

108,181

120,123 (2) Amortization 1,489

1,580

2,977

3,154 (3) Acquisition related expenses 244

1,187

440

2,886 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,310

1,302

2,618

2,603 (5) Impairment, restructuring and other costs 330

-

25,668

- (6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 157

189

465

361 (7) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments (8,814)

54,920

(22,712)

206,565 (8) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) (1,843)

(2,274)

(5,505)

1,858 (9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments (2,022)

(12,632)

(6,153)

(48,244) Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 44,511

$ 103,411

$ 105,979

$ 289,306

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT













(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 262,083

$ 210,367

$ 506,681

$ 417,215 Share based compensation expenses 3,479

4,555

7,717

8,786 Acquisition related expenses 183

59

207

140 Amortization 667

759

1,334

1,520 Non GAAP Gross Profit 266,412

215,740

515,939

427,661















Non GAAP Gross margin 68 %

62 %

68 %

62 %

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 235,039

$ 191,925

$ 455,685

$ 382,020 Share based compensation expenses 2,562

3,608

5,713

6,993 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 237,601

195,533

461,398

389,013















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 83 %

76 %

82 %

76 %

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 27,044

$ 18,442

$ 50,996

$ 35,195 Share based compensation expenses 917

947

2,004

1,793 Acquisition related expenses 183

59

207

140 Amortization 667

759

1,334

1,520 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 28,811

20,207

54,541

38,648















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 28 %

23 %

27 %

22 %

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)













(In thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating income (loss) $ 12,976

$ (75,022)

$ (20,357)

$ (190,439) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 53,660

59,139

108,181

120,123 Amortization 1,489

1,580

2,977

3,154 Impairment, restructuring and other charges 330

-

25,668

- Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 157

189

465

361 Acquisition related expenses 244

1,187

440

2,886 Total adjustments $ 55,880

$ 62,095

$ 137,731

$ 126,524















Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ 68,856

$ (12,927)

$ 117,374

$ (63,915)















Non GAAP operating margin 18 %

-4 %

15 %

-9 %

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE













(In thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net INCOME (loss) $ 33,577

$ (111,238)

$ 23,208

$ (338,527) Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 44,511

103,411

105,979

289,306 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 78,088

$ (7,827)

$ 129,187

$ (49,221)















Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 1.38

$ (0.14)

$ 2.28

$ (0.85) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 56,744,007

57,943,140

56,576,286

57,712,372















Diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 1.26

$ (0.14)

$ 2.08

$ (0.85) Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 62,186,895

57,943,140

62,149,558

57,712,372

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW













(In thousands)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 47,761

$ (2,687)

$ 93,722

$ (16,349) Capital expenditures, net (15,751)

(13,217)

(36,683)

(33,141) Free Cash Flow $ 32,010

$ (15,904)

$ 57,039

$ (49,490)















Impairment, restructuring and other costs 2,453

-

4,504

- Capex related to HQ build out 14,630

9,911

31,579

25,349 Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out, impairment and restructuring costs $ 49,093

$ (5,993)

$ 93,122

$ (24,141)

Wix.com Ltd.













RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)































Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 56,744,007

57,943,140

56,576,286

57,712,372 Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed conversion of employee stock options, employee RSUs and the Notes) 5,442,888

-

1,603,758

- Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 62,186,895

57,943,140

58,180,044

57,712,372















The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 1,982,546

5,024,271

1,982,546

5,024,271 Restricted share units 1,263,342

3,009,354

1,263,342

3,009,354 Convertible Notes (if-converted) -

3,969,514

1,426,748

3,969,514

65,432,783

69,946,279

62,852,680

69,715,511

