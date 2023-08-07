NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW HOSPITAL IN TEXAS, BRINGING THE FIRST HOSPITAL AND MRI TO ROYSE CITY

THIS IS THE COMPANY'S 4TH NEW HOSPITAL IN 2023, WITH 1-2 MORE EXPECTED TO OPEN THIS YEAR

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of its newest microhospital, Royse City Emergency Hospital, in Royse City, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. The hospital is conveniently located at 890 S. Erby Campbell Blvd, off Interstate 30.

The staff of medical experts at Royse City Emergency Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days a year of concierge-level care. The 18,000 square foot facility houses an emergency room with 8 private exam rooms, 4 inpatient beds, as well as in-house pharmacy, laboratory services and imaging, including the first MRI machine in Royse City and the surrounding area.

This is Nutex Health's 9th facility in Texas and 5th facility in the DFW metroplex. The Company is eager to continue expanding its footprint in Texas, where Nutex Health is headquartered.

"We are proud to bring our 5th location to the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Though we have been in the DFW area for over 10 years, this is our first location in a rapidly growing area of northeast Dallas right off the I-30 corridor in Royse City. We are looking forward to serving the citizens of Rockwell, Royse City, Greenville and beyond," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 22 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

