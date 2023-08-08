Inbenta Expands its Customer Experience Platform, Allowing Companies to Integrate the Generative AI Solution of Their Choice

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, an AI platform purpose-built to optimize customer experience, today announced the launch of an extensive Generative AI integration that will allow companies to develop and organize their content instantaneously, with minimal effort, and in a manner that supports the opportunity for oversight and increased compliance. As a part of the integration, companies will be able to seamlessly add Open AI, Google, or other leading Generative AI platforms into their customer experience workflows and control how, where, and when these platforms are used.

By adding Generative AI, Inbenta aims to cut a company's content development timeline by well over half, supercharging their ability to quickly develop customer service responses, chatbot scripts, helpful content pieces and more. Leveraging Inbenta's customer experience platform, companies will also be able to more easily deploy and track AI generated content and responses across chatbot, search, messenger, knowledge management and other customer experience tools.

Importantly, by providing choice and the ability to control the review and delivery of AI generated content, Inbenta is helping companies deploy Generative AI in a safer and more responsible manner, allowing companies to add layers of human oversight and review of AI generated content.

"Inbenta's integration gives companies the option to harness the power of Generative AI in a scalable and responsible way, providing the control, infrastructure and oversight needed in an enterprise setting," said Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "Today's news represents a massive leap forward for Inbenta's AI platform approach. By adding Generative AI, Inbenta is helping companies deploy content faster to improve customer experience, resolve customer service issues, providing a novel way to boost sales and increase revenue. Most competitors in the industry can't bring the force of value or choice that Inbenta now offers."

"Every company has different policies and comfort levels with the use of Generative AI, which is why Inbenta took a thoughtful, compliance-focused approach and applied flexibility and control to the integration," said Adam Rivera, Chief Legal Officer at Inbenta. "There's genuine concern in the market targeted at Generative AI on the topics of privacy, security, intellectual property and accuracy. The integration of Generative AI into Inbenta's platform was thoughtfully done to help customers mitigate those risks, and address the market's concerns, by offering a layered approach that includes customer oversight."

Inbenta's integration also gives companies the option to couple the power of Generative AI's Large Language Models (LLMs) with Inbenta's industry-leading Conversational AI technology, supported by Natural Language Processing (NLP), Neuro-Symbolic AI, and a cross-industry, 35 language Lexicon.

