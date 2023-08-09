GAME-CHANGING FITNESS & WELLNESS APP ARRIVES IN AMERICA FOR THE FIRST TIME!

TRUBE ON-DEMAND APP PROVIDES IN-PERSON TRAINERS FOR FITNESS, SPORTS, NUTRITION, & MINDFULNESS

Top Expert Coaches Now Available On The Spot – Where & When You Want. As Easy As Ordering A Rideshare!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruBe is a fitness and wellness App that offers on-demand and in-person sessions with fitness trainers and wellness professionals where and when you choose. TruBe premieres in Los Angeles, followed by Miami, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Denver.

TruBe, already a success story in the UK, is leading the well-being revolution with the essentials of maintaining your mental and physical health. TruBe is a well-being platform and App where people connect with experts in Fitness, Spirit, Sport, & Body. Within these four pillars there are dozens of disciplines that cover the wellness flywheel: weightlifting, boxing, yoga, pickleball, meditation, kickboxing, ballet, cycling, golf, and more. TruBe's well-being pillars are designed to deliver everything members need to look good, feel good, and do good every day.

In-Real-Life experiences begin with real people. TruBe is leading the well-being movement by rising above existing offerings and catering to people's post-pandemic needs, wants and desires, from the comfort of their home, office, or personal spaces. TruBe guarantees accessibility to premium service, affordable programs, and above all else, safety protocols, ease and convenience, and a seamless booking platform.

TruBe coaches are certified, insured, and skilled in over a dozen fitness and wellness disciplines. Every TruBe coach undergoes a recruitment process using extensive selection criteria. TruBe coaches are the backbone of the member experience and TruBe equips coaches with the business tools and training techniques they need to succeed in their own business ventures.

The App is simple, intuitive and community driven. Members can book personal training sessions in minutes with just a few clicks, read coach profiles, ratings, and reviews before booking sessions. All coaches are reviewed BY members FOR members. The TruBe app geolocates the user on the platform and offers expert coaches in proximity to their session location - the office, home, park, gym, or beach.

TruBe is easy, practical and convenient. The app has a tiered pricing structure that offers choices for members based on the session type and experience of the coach, ranging from $75 to $200 per hour. Customers are only charged for sessions when they book and complete the checkout process with a 12-hour cancellation policy. Member Services are available 24/7/365.

About TruBe

At TruBe, we believe that fitness training and wellness coaching should be accessible, convenient, engaging, and fulfilling. TruBe is revolutionizing the well-being industry by designing an App that's as efficient as it is effective. Bringing together expert level coaches with an ability to cultivate authentic, in-person, one-on-one sessions with its members. At TruBe, we empower our Community to set fitness and wellness goals that are attainable, no matter how high the bar is set. TruBe is curating and delivering innovative, instructional, holistic, and motivational wellness programming and health solutions www.trube.app .

