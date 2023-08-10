The brand visits the Scottish borders for a compelling campaign that celebrates "Modern Prep"

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, has launched its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Rooted in an updated take on prep style, this year's Fall/Winter collection celebrates the most timeless form of smart dressing by marrying richly-textured, luxurious fabrics with modern relaxed silhouettes. This effortless approach to tailoring furthers the brand's commitment to a diverse offering of versatile options that are ideal for the modern consumer and every body.

INDOCHINO DEBUTS FALL/WINTER 2023 COLLECTION: The brand visits the Scottish borders for a compelling campaign that celebrates “Modern Prep” (PRNewswire)

Building upon the overarching theme of "A Story In The Making," which the brand introduced for Spring/Summer 2023, this new season continues to celebrate personal style and INDOCHINO's unique ability to help consumers share their stories through custom apparel. The collection was brought to life in the picturesque Scottish borders, where the campaign's imagery was captured across the breathtaking views of historic castles and open landscapes. This setting perfectly complements INDOCHINO's updated approach to prep trends — styles that stay true to the boarding school origins of the look, but also incorporate dark and moody notes to update the aesthetic and add an edge. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection offers elevated pieces that can be easily layered or mixed and matched for everyday, alongside a comprehensive formalwear assortment, providing all the essentials for a seasonal wardrobe upgrade.

"Prep style has long been beloved by the tailoring world for its mix of luxury and ease," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "This juxtaposition is particularly relevant for INDOCHINO's consumers and how they want to dress today, so it became the ideal starting point for our Fall/Winter collection. Our shoppers want to be sharply dressed without sacrificing comfort. Our industry-leading made to measure experience allows the customer to approach this new season's take on Modern Prep in their own way through the rich textures and bold heritage patterns."

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by offering made to measure apparel in a way that is accessible to the masses. The brand was also named to the Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INDOCHINO