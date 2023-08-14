New Builders Capital Rebate Program Helps Borrowers Earn Back Construction Loan Origination Fees

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital recently launched a new Material Order Rebate (MOR) program that can help borrowers earn rebates on the purchase of home building materials that will be applied to offset loan origination fees – up to the full amount of the origination fee.

"No other lender in the country is capable of offering this revolutionary program." - Josh Craig Co-President

When clients close a construction loan with Builders Capital, they can order their building materials through the proprietary BIMQuote platform. This is a robust national network of leading material suppliers, combined with state-of-the-art technology which can save the borrower both time and money, while also easing the hassle of the ordering process.

Now with the new Material Order Rebate program, when borrowers use the BIMQuote platform to order as few or as many material categories as they want, they will now earn a rebate on each category selected. This results in even more savings once the purchase is complete.

"The core of our mission is to be The Builder's Most Valued Relationship in all that we do," said Rob Trent, CEO. "We developed this program, in partnership with BIMQuote, to double down on that mission to move beyond just providing best-in-class financing options. We're offering building materials at prices only previously available to large public home builders. This completely levels the playing field for our private home builder clients, allowing them to become more competitive with professional builders and gain market share. Beyond flexible financing options and superb servicing, our new Material Order Rebate program is a key differentiator for Builders Capital and an incredible benefit to our clients."

"No other lender in the country is capable of offering this revolutionary program," said Josh Craig, Co-President at Builders Capital. "We have invested heavily in proprietary technology to give our borrowers the best possible experience for submitting new applications, requesting draws, managing loan portfolios, and now ordering building materials and custom plan designs. With over 14,000 active units in our portfolio, this represents billions of dollars in potential material orders allowing significant cost savings from national and local material providers for our borrowers. This is only the beginning of a continued stream of new value-added benefits we will deliver in our pursuit of removing friction from the home building process and leveling the playing field for private builders to compete in the market."

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single-asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting-edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

About BIMQuote

BIMQuote and Customhome.ai offer innovative products available to Builders Capital's builder-borrowers, enabling them to operate more competitively, efficiently, and profitably in their business. BIMQuote offers a full project management and procurement suite, with integrated accounting and automated contracting tools such as lien waivers. Customhome.ai allows for the customization of a 3D digital model of a home and immediately generates a material takeoff as well as site-specific residential designs.

To learn more about Builders Capital new MOR program, visit: builderscapital.com/mor

To learn more about BIMQuote, visit: BIMQuote.com

