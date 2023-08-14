Sabre launches Lodging AI, expanding its suite of intelligent solutions powered by Sabre Travel AI™

Latest capability can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, increase revenue opportunities and provide travelers with more personalized lodging options

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced the availability of Lodging AI, marking the introduction of its Sabre Travel AI™ capabilities in the lodging sector and enhancing the power of Content Services for Lodging.

Lodging AI can help travel agencies improve hotel attachment rates, creating additional revenue opportunities and providing travelers with more personalized lodging options. Using Sabre Travel AI™ machine learning models, the new lodging capability analyzes property attributes, customer trip segmentation, and traveler and agency preferences to generate custom lodging options and serve up properties that are most likely to be booked.

"Artificial intelligence combined with data and insights, such as profiles and preferences, is a very powerful tool in removing friction from the travel booking process," said Sabre Chief Product Officer Garry Wiseman. "As the next evolution of intelligent retailing capabilities supported through our strategic partnership with Google, Lodging AI brings more personalized results to enable agents to be more efficient in their workflows and to ensure travelers obtain the most relevant options available."

The first two micro-services of Lodging AI are now available, with additional use cases to be added in the future.

Alternate properties: During the shopping phase, if a specifically requested property is not available, this micro-service of Lodging AI facilitates lodging bookings by presenting up to 20 relevant options with similar characteristics.

Cross-sell: This micro-service identifies appropriate air bookings or itineraries with no lodging attached and presents suitable lodging options to complete the trip.

Available via Content Services for Lodging APIs and Sabre Red 360, Lodging AI will help enable Sabre customers increase traveler value by offering relevant lodging options to accompany the air travel booking and help drive profitability by capturing a greater share of wallet. Corporate travel managers may also see improved duty of care and reporting with more trip components inside a PNR. Travelers can benefit through access to more customized options based on their needs and preferences.

"Ultragroup acknowledges Sabre as a leading partner in travel technology. Their consistent drive for innovation has been instrumental in transforming our company and the services we offer," said CEO and Co-Founder of Ultra Group Andres Pelaez. "In our ongoing collaboration with Sabre, we are gearing up to introduce new AI integrations and we are implementing hotel suggestions based on flight itineraries for a cross-selling experience. Furthermore, we will present alternative accommodation suggestions based on user search parameters and preferences when certain accommodations are unavailable. These AI-driven tools are poised to substantially enhance efficiency and the customer experience across all our business platforms."

Created by Sabre and utilizing Google technology as part of the two companies' 10-year strategic partnership, Sabre Travel AI™ leverages state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine-learning capabilities. Sabre is integrating this proprietary intelligent technology into existing and new solutions to help customers to deliver highly relevant and personalized content more quickly and create expanded revenue and growth opportunities.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

