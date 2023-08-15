Adweek Names Wpromote's Sammy Rubin a Media All-Star

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek recognized Sammy Rubin, VP of Integrated Media for Wpromote, as a 2023 Media All-Star on their annual list honoring the executives representing the best, brightest, and most strategic thinking across the media industry.

Rubin has been a critical force in Wpromote's continued growth as a full-service media and digital marketing agency, responsible for launching the agency's media strategy team as Head of Media Strategy and currently leading the ongoing development and expansion of Wpromote's creative offering and creator capabilities as VP of Integrated Media.

"Wpromote has always been rooted in performance, but the marketing industry has changed massively over the last few years," shared CEO Mike Mothner. "Sammy has been instrumental in helping us redefine what performance means so our clients can outsmart the competition, building out our unique approach to integrated, full-funnel media strategy and execution to ensure clients achieve the business outcomes that matter most."

This year, Rubin was also named one of the Top Women in Media and AdTech by AdMonsters + AdExchanger. Her transformative approach to full-funnel, holistic media fundamentally changed the way Wpromote services, supports, and advises clients, and solidified Wpromote's position as a true leader in the marketing industry.

Rubin shared the details of her vision for the future of media and how it will impact the growth of the agency: "To break through the increasing fragmentation of the media landscape, exposure is not enough. Brands need to engage and build authentic relationships with communities through creative storytelling and media innovation to drive performance, powered by flawless execution and future-proofed measurement to keep strategies and dollars accountable. Wpromote is embracing AI and automation that drives efficiencies while finding ways to connect brands with communities by showing up in the right places with the right message."

In addition to Rubin's wins, Wpromote has also earned multiple awards over the last year, including Campaign Digital Innovation Agency of the Year, Inc. Best Places to Work, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies, US Agency Awards Innovative Agency, Ad Age Best Places to Work, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award.

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right media strategy can help every business connect with customers. We combine best-in-class expertise and proprietary technology to drive profitable growth for leading brands like Whirlpool, QuickBooks, Samsung, Spanx, and TransUnion. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

