Beacon EmbeddedWorks to Develop Cutting-Edge Embedded Technologies based on Qualcomm Solutions

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, has joined the Qualcomm® IoT Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. enabling Beacon Embedded Works to design and manufacture the latest in advanced embedded electronics. This collaboration builds on Beacon EmbeddedWorks' significant momentum in the embedded industry and strategic investments that continue to push technology boundaries to serve its customers in regulated industries.

The Qualcomm IoT Accelerator Program gives Beacon EmbeddedWorks access to a broad range of industry-leading processors, unlocking unprecedented design possibilities and fueling its mission to Never Stand Still as it continuously improves and redefines the embedded technology landscape.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks is renowned for delivering state-of-the-art System-on-Modules (SOMs), and this collaboration reinforces its dedication to delivering cutting-edge embedded products that stretch the boundaries of innovation within the industry. "We're excited to add Qualcomm Technologies' solutions to our expanding tier-one processor and technology offerings," said Russ Stebner, Vice President of Products at Beacon EmbeddedWorks. "Working with Qualcomm Technologies, we're poised to create the next evolution in high-performance, small-footprint, low-power-consumption SOMs."

With Beacon EmbeddedWorks positioned as one of the top global embedded electronics providers and the only US-based SOM company to design, manufacture, and support its entire line of embedded products within a single US-based facility, this collaboration places Beacon EmbeddedWorks in a prime position for continued growth and expansion. Beacon EmbeddedWorks will utilize Qualcomm Technologies' suite of next-gen processors to drive innovation and enhance its embedded products portfolio.

"We're thrilled to work with Qualcomm Technologies to develop advanced embedded electronics," said Dan Saniti, Head of Business Development at Beacon EmbeddedWorks. "This cooperation paves the way for a series of transformative advancements, and we're excited to have Qualcomm Technologies work with us in shaping the industry's future."

The inclusion of Qualcomm Technologies' processors into the Beacon EmbeddedWorks' portfolio of embedded computing designs further solidifies the company's strategic efforts to deliver the latest in high-performance, small-footprint, low-power-consumption SOMs to regulated markets. The soon to be announced launch of these SOMs promises game-changing developments in SOM technology, and will significantly benefit the medical, aerospace, and industrial industries.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history of developing cutting-edge SOMs and embedded electronics with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach brings together an award-winning development and manufacturing team of engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. Beacon EmbeddedWorks partners with its customers, exceeding expectations with SOMs that are powerful, compact, secure, and customizable.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Their one technology roadmap allows them to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

