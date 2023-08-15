COMPLY RANKED NO. 2,095 ON INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES

Firm moves up over 2,600 spots in 2023 Inc. 5000 list appearance

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced that Inc. magazine has ranked the firm as No. 2,095 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies.

COMPLY and its portfolio firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis, serve more than 7,000 clients, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Clients enjoy access to our full suite of industry-leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/COMPLY) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored that Inc. has recognized our work in delivering dynamic regulatory compliance solutions for broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, RIAs and others across the financial services sector," said Amy Kadomatsu, COMPLY's CEO. "There are many impressive companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and we're proud to be among them. We earned our place on this year's list because of the passion, dedication and incredible work of our organization's team members."

COMPLY was launched in November 2022 to unify ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis under one corporate umbrella with an integrated senior leadership team, solidifying its position as the leading compliance solutions provider for the financial services sector. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on COMPLY's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data.

"Our mission, from day one, has been to be the first call for chief compliance officers (CCOs)," said Nate Remmes, COMPLY's Chief Growth Officer. "The power of the COMPLY brand comes from the unique talent and expertise which each member of our team brings to the table. The growth and success we have seen is a direct result of our team dedicating their talent and time towards our mission. And we are thrilled that this dedication has culminated in being ranked 2,095 on the Inc. 5000 list."

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. The minimum required revenue for 2019 was $100,000 and the minimum for 2022 was $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About COMPLY

As the global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services and education to empower CCOs and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth, while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts, by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

