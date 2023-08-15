HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 14TH ANNUAL MIDWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sally M. Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held in Chicago on August 23-24, 2023.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. Central Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com or through the conference host's website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market and distribute Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery machines, the Smart Sharps BinTM from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®, and specialty appliances to create Numilk® non-dairy fresh milk on demand. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by a group of buyside companies for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas, and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

