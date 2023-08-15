KAL Capital Launches Critical Technologies Venture and Growth Advisory Practice

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Capital Markets LLC ("KAL" or "KAL Capital"), a boutique aerospace and defense investment bank, has announced the launch of its Critical Technologies Venture and Growth advisory team.

KAL Capital announces the launch of its Critical Technologies Venture and Growth advisory team.

This new practice will offer an integrated suite of capital raise, M&A, and strategic advisory services to critical and emerging technology founders throughout the defense and space innovation ecosystem.

The team will be led by KAL founders Trevor Bohn, Ryan Murphy, and their newest Director hire, Trevor McKinnon. Together, they boast over 30 years of A&D industry experience, including transaction advisory and operational strategy for emerging technology teams.

As the Department of Defense (DoD) has increasingly focused on refining investment strategies and reforming procurement to rapidly integrate critical technologies, a new ecosystem of technology firms has formed to respond to the challenges and opportunities of the future. Leaders within these disruptive organizations are increasingly looking for assistance to navigate an overall increase in private venture investment interest and strategic M&A initiatives from defense primes and larger contractors targeting an increasingly early-stage company base. In response, KAL Capital will take a single-source of truth approach to advisory, guiding founders in critical technology domains through capital raise, M&A, and growth strategy.

Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL, commented on the evolving market landscape, "The broader defense innovation ecosystem is undergoing rapid change. Private markets are now more involved than ever before. Venture capitalists and growth capital firms are starting to recognize the long-term value in technologies with proven product-market fit and the strong top-down demand signals from DoD appropriations. Additionally, defense primes are eyeing early-stage companies to fill gaps in next-gen hardware and software stacks with aggressive M&A strategies."

"Founders, who are already bandwidth-constrained, need a more relevant approach to decoding market signals. Our goal is to help them leverage the growing interest from both private market investors as well as strategic acquirers to successfully raise capital or pursue liquidity events at compelling valuations," noted KAL co-founder Trevor Bohn.

KAL's new advisory practice will advise business owners in critical technology segments including artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and space technology. To learn more about the defense innovation ecosystem, please see KAL's Defense Innovation Ecosystem Report or visit the firm's website, www.kalcapitalmarkets.com

About KAL Capital: KAL Capital is a boutique investment bank that offers an integrated suite of advisory services to business owners in the aerospace and defense sector. At the core of KAL's service offerings are M&A, liquidity event planning, capital raise, and growth strategy.

Contact: Trevor McKinnon, Director, trevor.mckinnon@kalcap.com

