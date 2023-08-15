The Perfect Way to Start Your Day with New Java Monster Café Latte

A Premium Coffee Blend with a Delectable Mix of Cream and Sugar

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has just unveiled its latest addition to their signature Java Monster family - Café Latte - a full-flavored premium brew with the signature Monster kick combined with the rich, creamy texture of a gourmet latte.

Gingerbread, cinnamon dolce, peppermint white mocha…your mobile app would even laugh at you for ordering that! For those of us who love their coffee the classic way comes Java Monster Café Latte. Coffee forward with the right amount of cream and sugar, then supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the Monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up.

"Our new Java Monster Café Latte is yet another fierce addition to our fan-favorite Java Monster lineup," said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "The Café Latte was inspired by the active person who craves the authenticity of a coffeehouse latte on-the-go. Our formula specialists took on the task and created a premium latte that delivers on taste, texture, and experience."

Java Monster Café Latte boasts a convenient energy source with 200 mg of caffeine that tastes great and leaves you ready to take on whatever the day throws your way. This ready-to-drink beverage is the perfect start to your morning, the perfect grab-and-go can that will save you time and hassle.

Java Monster is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy visit, https://www.monsterenergy.com/en-us/energy-drinks/java-monster/

