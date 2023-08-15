TALKING RAIN BEVERAGE COMPANY SELECTS MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 FOR ORGANIZATIONAL WORKFLOW

Beverage Industry Leader Adopts Microsoft ERP Platform to Optimize Processes and Performance

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the leading beverage company and makers of Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Talking Rain AQA and more, today announced their decision to embark on a strategic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation program with Microsoft and Infosys. This strategic initiative represents a significant milestone in Talking Rain's journey towards enhancing its core business capabilities, creating a focused organizational workflow, and achieving true business transformation.

Talking Rain is embarking on this business transformation program to revolutionize its operations and enable scalability to meet customer and consumer demands. The chosen ERP solution, Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, combined with Infosys' expertise as the implementation partner, provides Talking Rain with the tools necessary to optimize customer service, improve core finance processes, enhance supply chain capabilities, and drive overall efficiency improvements across its organization value chain.

This modern, cloud-based solution will unlock increased capabilities, propel the company to new heights and allow for long-term scalability. With enhanced access to real-time data and robust process, Talking Rain will be able to make informed decisions benefiting the brand's network, customers and partners while ensuring accurate reporting.

"By integrating with Microsoft and Infosys, we are aligning ourselves with leading technology and expertise in the industry," said Luke Fisher, Chief Financial Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "This collaboration ensures we can continually enhance our capabilities to overdeliver on our customer and consumer expectations. This ERP transformation program will help take Talking Rain to a whole new level, enabling us to operate effectively on real-time data, make smarter decisions and scale for years to come."

"Every company right now is looking at the enterprise and analyzing how to take advantage of AI," said Dave Horner, Vice President of Technology at Talking Rain. "It is critically important to have a solid ERP as the foundation for transformation and to partner with technology providers that have AI embedded in their roadmaps. Being able to leverage the combined Research and Development investments of Microsoft and Infosys was a key factor in our decision making process."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Head of Consumer, Retail and Logistics, Infosys, said, "The beverages industry is undergoing positive and disruptive transformation with new consumer connections and renewed enterprise execution that play at the intersection of business process capabilities, consumer and channel insights and actionable AI. Through this integration, we are committed to accelerate the transformation at Talking Rain and pave their path to leapfrog on business performance management and speed of innovation."

Swamy Narayana, General Manager at Microsoft, and head of Customer Experience Programs for Dynamics 365 added, "Talking Rain's integration of Dynamics 365 to manage their operations will unlock the immense AI-powered features designed to help Talking Rain achieve its digital transformation goals."

Talking Rain's commitment to implementing the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP platform reflects its dedication to leverage technology and strategic collaborations to optimize its operations and provide superior experiences for its customers.

For more information on Talking Rain Beverage Company, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com/.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the beverage space for 35 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes the bestselling sparkling water, Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, and Talking Rain AQA®, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

