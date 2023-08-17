Ambiki Unveils Tenalog™: A Revolutionary Self-Writing Note System for Speech-Language Pathologists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ambiki, the leading Speech Therapy EMR SaaS application, announced the launch of its latest feature, Tenalog™. Tenalog™ is designed to revolutionize the way Speech Language Pathologists (SLPs) document their therapy sessions, allowing them to devote their full attention to their patients rather than paperwork.

Tenalog frees the therapist from the stress of mentally logging what is happening in a session for their note.

Tenalog™ was conceived with the idea of creating a self-writing note. Thus, SLPs could focus solely on their sessions, no longer needing to jot down notes during or after each session.

Kevin Dias, founder of Ambiki, reflected on the new feature saying, "Our aim with Tenalog™ has always been to alleviate the administrative burden on SLPs and empower them to focus on why they became an SLP in the first place - helping their patients. Tenalog™ frees the therapist from the stress of mentally logging what is happening in a session for their note and instead dedicate their full attention to their patient and truly be present in the moment."

With just a single step - recording your session using Ambiki's HIPAA compliant recorder, Tenalog™ delivers a plethora of benefits. It auto-generates a transcript of the session, complete with precise timestamps and speaker labels. Furthermore, it offers automatic error analysis, scoring the pronunciation of significant patient word and phrase level utterances. A visit note for each session is automatically generated as well, based on the audio transcript and the identified errors, thereby providing a comprehensive SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment and Plan) visit note, inclusive of a detailed speech sound chart.

In addition to these features, Tenalog™ offers progress tracking, extracting structured data from the session and tying it back to the patient's goals. This allows for instant progress tracking, trial accuracy tracking against the patient's baseline and target, as well as detailed articulation charts for phoneme-level progress tracking.

Other notable features of Tenalog™ include the creation of MVP Reels to showcase patient progress, parent-friendly session summaries, automatic generation of session plans for subsequent visits, and the provision of relevant reference links to aid further research on evidence-based practice (EBP).

Tenalog™ is set to redefine the way SLPs handle their documentation and is available at a starting price of $1 per session. Inquiries regarding bulk discount packages can be made directly to Ambiki.

This innovative technology reaffirms Ambiki's commitment to empowering Speech Language Pathologists with the best tools to serve their patients more effectively. For more information about Tenalog™, visit www.ambiki.com/emr/tenalog

View original content:

SOURCE Ambiki