EISAI INC.'S U.S. HEADQUARTERS EARNS THREE KEY BUILDING CERTIFICATIONS

Efforts Aimed to Help Sustain the Environment, Boost Employee Health & Wellness

NUTLEY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the United States-based pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., continues to demonstrate its commitment to contribute to a more sustainable world by achieving three well-known environmental and health and wellness certifications at its U.S. headquarters, the Eisai U.S. hhceco Center, in Nutley, N.J. Eisai earned the prestigious LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)®, Fitwel® and WELL Health-Safety Rating™ certifications.

Eisai logo. (PRNewsFoto/Eisai Inc.) (PRNewswire)

When Eisai began building out the Eisai US hhceco Center in 2020, the company sought to earn important certifications that focused on its commitment to environmental protection and energy efficiency. Eisai's Site Services and cross functional design teams led the effort to ensure essential components required for various certifications – energy usage, water consumption, recycling and air quality – were incorporated into the design of its headquarters. They also embraced initiatives that helped improve the health and wellness of their employees.

"We wanted to not only ensure the Eisai US hhceco Center is a safe, effectively managed place for collaboration, but also be good stewards for the environment," said Terry Carothers, Executive Director, Strategic Procurement & Site Services, Eisai Inc.

Global Commitment

Eisai sought these three certifications based on its Environmental Protection Policy, which aligns with its human health care (hhc) + ecosystem (hhceco) concept of empowering people to live their fullest lives. The efforts were part of its global commitment to sustainability initiatives at each of its sites. Eisai's three goals for climate change mitigation are to utilize 100% renewable energy by 2030; attain carbon neutrality by 2040; and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Fueled by its global commitment to sustainability, Eisai targeted and achieved three major certifications at the Eisai US hhceco Center:

LEED® certification, created and maintained by the U.S. Green Building Council, rates the design, construction, operation and maintenance of green buildings, homes and neighborhoods to help building owners and operators be environmentally responsible and use resources efficiently.

Fitwel® is a building certification program that focuses on creating healthier workplaces and environments, as well as enhancing productivity by evaluating the site across 12 categories, including location, building access, workspaces, water supply, cafeterias, vending machines and snack bars, and emergency procedures. It also offers 63 design and operational strategies to improve a building's Fitwel® performance.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating™ system focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols and emergency planning to create a healthy and safe environment by keeping spaces clean and sanitized; communicating the company's health and safety efforts; preparing all employees for emergencies and assessing air and water quality.

Eisai also prioritized minimizing its environmental footprint by teaming up with Green Standards to donate 8.1 tons of furniture to local schools and nonprofit organizations when it moved from its former U.S. headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. This partnership turned potential waste into $42,600 in charitable donations, while diverting 98% of waste from landfills and eliminating 905 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

To learn more about Eisai's environmental sustainability practices, visit www.eisai.com/sustainability/environment.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai, we are guided by the Corporate Concept "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to achieve social good by relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities.

Eisai Inc. is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. The company's presence in the U.S. includes our headquarters in New Jersey; two discovery centers; a manufacturing facility; and site that directs our global logistics and supervises our external manufacturers. To learn more, please visit us at http://www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Patricia Councill

Eisai Inc.

551-262-2686

patricia_councill@eisai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eisai Inc.