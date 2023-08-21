Accomplished M&A Professionals join Ten Oaks Group, Further Bolstering Transaction Prowess

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a leading player in corporate carve-out and private equity services, is proud to announce the addition of seasoned professionals, Joseph "J.R." Mauricio, Jim Riley, and Vincent Celestino to its team. With expertise in M&A consulting, performance improvement, and technology & application modernization, these individuals bring an expansive range of transaction capabilities to Ten Oaks Group, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the corporate carve-out process.

Joseph 'J.R.' Mauricio joins Ten Oaks Group with a decade of specialization in technology modernization, having notably contributed to the M&A field as a Senior Associate. Before joining the team, J.R. played an instrumental role in defining and delivering technology modernization initiatives across various sectors as part of Deloitte Consulting's Application Modernization practice. His expertise in streamlining processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and leveraging technology solutions will greatly contribute to Ten Oaks Group's offerings. J.R. holds an Undergraduate Degree from Texas A&M University.

Jim Riley joins Ten Oaks Group as a Senior Associate and Operating Partner, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the M&A field. Prior to joining Ten Oaks, Jim held pivotal roles at Alvarez & Marsal and West Monroe Partners, where he specialized in performance improvement, carve-outs, synergy assessments, and post-acquisition integration services for Private Equity clients. His comprehensive knowledge of navigating complex transactions and his strategic insights have earned him a reputation as a go-to expert in the industry. Jim holds an Undergraduate Degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Vincent Celestino joins Ten Oaks Group from Bain Capital, where he played a pivotal role in Corporate Development & Strategy for a portfolio company in the software sector. Vincent's refined strategic skillset, cultivated through his extensive experience as a management consultant at prestigious firms PwC and KPMG, where he specialized in M&A, uniquely positions him for his new role as Operating Partner. He holds an Undergraduate degree from the University of Buffalo and an MBA from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim, J.R., and Vincent to the Ten Oaks Group family. Their diverse skill sets and exceptional track records in their respective fields will undoubtedly enhance our expertise in navigating the intricate corporate carve-out transaction process," said Andrew Lovrovich, Partner and Director of Separation & Value Creation at Ten Oaks Group. "As we persistently concentrate on delivering innovative and strategic solutions through our carve-out process, their insights and experience will play an invaluable role in our pursuit of excellence."

Ten Oaks Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional results for corporate players seeking to optimize their corporate carve-out strategies and enhance their business operations. With its latest additions, the firm is poised to further elevate its industry-leading position, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in complex transactions.

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office focused exclusively on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer fit their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process and implement operational strategies that reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business.

Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its own dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Ten Oaks Group was founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn and has closed 25 carve-out transactions across 10 countries since inception.

