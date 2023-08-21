CareerBuilder Launches Pay Per Resume: Say Goodbye to Traditional Hiring Costs

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a global leader in human resources solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Pay Per Resume, a groundbreaking offering that transforms the recruitment landscape. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize recruitment by providing an affordable and flexible alternative to traditional recruitment fees, making the hiring process more efficient and cost-effective than ever before.

Pay Per Resume revolutionizes recruitment by allowing companies to pay only for the resumes they use, eliminating the responsibility of traditional recruitment fees and license costs. With this flexible approach, businesses have complete control over their hiring expenses, empowering them to make more efficient and cost-effective hiring decisions.

Perks of CareerBuilder's Pay Per Resume:

Affordable and Flexible: Employers can now optimize their budget by paying only for the resumes they actively search for and review, eliminating wasted costs.

Faster Hiring: With access to CareerBuilder's resume database for all recruiters without license costs and limitations, companies can expedite their hiring process and gain a competitive edge in securing the best candidates.

Access to a Diverse Talent Pool: Gain unparalleled access to tens of millions of talented professionals eager to join your team. With CareerBuilder's extensive network, businesses can tap into a pool of top-notch candidates who are ready to contribute to their success.

User-Friendly Platforms: CareerBuilder's intuitive platforms simplify the process of browsing, reviewing, and shortlisting resumes. With user-friendly functionality, finding the right candidates becomes streamlined.

"Pay Per Resume is a game-changer for the recruitment industry," said Jeff Furman, Chief Executive Officer at CareerBuilder. "We understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to finding the right talent while managing their budget. With Pay Per Resume, we have reimagined the hiring process, allowing businesses to find their ideal candidates with confidence and embrace a more cost-effective approach to recruitment."

CareerBuilder has long been recognized as a leader in HR solutions and continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With Pay Per Resume, businesses of all sizes can now take the first step toward smarter hiring.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has over 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

