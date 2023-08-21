Moose Toys and Universal Products & Experiences Have BIG Plans for DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez; Marks First True Collectibles Line for the Iconic Brand

Collect more than 100 tiny Trolls — from fan favorites to new surprise characters — ahead of DreamWorks Animation's upcoming theatrical release of Trolls Band Together this holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading product and marketing innovator in the toy industry, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences is giving fans something to sing and dance about. New DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Mineez, the first-ever line of Trolls collectibles, will hit shelves in October 2023, ahead of the much-anticipated theatrical release of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together on Nov 17, 2023. The Mineez will come in a variety of pack sizes and accessible price points, ranging from a single for $2.99 to an 11-pack for $19.99.

Moose will release more than 100 Trolls Band Together Mineez — 1 ½" scale collectible cuties featuring fan favorites, like Poppy and Branch, and new characters, including Viva and members of Branch's boy band, BroZone. The Mineez will 'rock' in a variety of Trolls hair and finishes, including head-to-toe glitter, metallic and transparent, and will be available in rare, ultra-rare and limited editions. With a wide range of charming and unique collectibles featuring fun finishes, kids and collectors will be eager to search for their favorite characters and build an awesome collection. In addition to the Mineez, the toymaker is also launching Trolls products based on Moose Toys' original brands, including Real Littles and Scruff-A-Luvs.

"Fans will be amazed by the vast treasure trove of Trolls coming their way. There has never been an official collectibles line of Trolls toys and we are making up for it with a vast collection at an affordable 'collect them all' price," said Joe Smith, vice president of global and U.S. marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "In addition to the movie-inspired Mineez, we are introducing Moose-ified Trolls in cross-collaboration with several of our own brands. This is one more way that we are endearing the iconic Trolls franchise to its enthusiastic fan base, while also appealing to loyal fans of our most popular brands."

In true Moose fashion, the extensive Trolls line includes playsets, collectibles, plush characters, action figures and more. The range includes:

Trolls Band Together Mineez

These 1 ½" scale cuties are the first ever true collectibles line for the beloved Trolls franchise AND there are more than 100 of them. Kids can start collecting the fun, friendship and most importantly HAIR of Trolls. The extensive collection features characters in a variety of finishes, including head-to-toe glitter, metallic, transparent, Trolls hair and more. Kids can get their collection started with a two-pack, then grab the 11-piece BroZone + Friends Performance Pack to play out all the key character movie moments. Adding to the seek and find fun, the collection includes limited-edition Snack Pack crew with Biggie, Tiny Diamond, Bridget & Prince Gristle, and the rarest, most sought out Troll of them all — the limited-edition Poppy. All packs feature surprise accessories and a collector's guide. MSRP: $2.99 (Single Pack), $4.99 (Two Pack), $9.99 (Five Pack), $19.99 (11 Pack).

Trolls Band Together Rhonda's Playset

Hit the road with Tiny Diamond at the wheel in Rhonda's Playset. The cozy camper includes the popular Poppy figure and an ultra-rare Tiny Diamond figure. The camper is filled with Trolls-size furnishings that can be reconfigured again and again, including a ladder, table and chairs, couch and kitchen cabinets — everything the duo needs to travel in style and with plenty of room to invite other fan-favorites and new characters to join the fun. When play is done, the playset becomes a carrying case that kids pack up and take the Trolls off to their next adventure. MSRP: $24.99.

Trolls Band Together Scruff A Luvs

Rescue a Trolls Scruff-A-Luvs and watch their signature colorful hair go from fuzzy to glam fluffy while revealing one of two special Poppy characters, or new character Viva. Dry and style the Trolls' super soft hair in endless "dos" with the included comb and glittery hairclips. Mix and match their clothes, hairclips and accessories, like a guitar or microphone, and pose the soft-bodied, furry Trolls for a rockin' rollin' good time. MSRP: $22.99.

Trolls Band Together Real Littles Backpacks

Trolls have been given the Real Littles treatment and gone micro. Fan favorite Trolls have been reimagined into four brand new mini backpacks, complete with real Trolls hair and hairstyles and textures to match the character. Grab a Poppy, Branch, Viva or Satin & Chenille, each containing mini-micro stationery supplies that really work. There's no need to split hairs, as each backpack includes the same six Trolls-themed supplies — notebook, pen, pencil case, stickers, sticky notes and postcard set. MSRP: $12.99.

Trolls Band Together Stretchy Hair Figures

Trolls Stretchy Hair Figures are inspired by the stretching and squishing of Moose's Heroes of Goo Jit Zu brand. The signature "goo" has gone "do" — as in hair do — and there won't be a well-coifed hair out of place. While the Trolls have a plastic molded body, each has its own exclusive goo-filled, malleable mane. There's Poppy's pink "do" with rheoscopic fluid, Branch's stretchy style with water beads and Viva's hair glitters with glucose. Play and pull their hair up to three times the original size and watch as it bounces back to the original shape — again, again and again. MSRP: $13.99.

Trolls' fans won't have to wait too long for the collection of collectibles and more to be available. The line of Trolls Mineez and other toys will be available nationwide at all major retailers beginning October 2023. For more information on the new Trolls collection and more from the SuperHappy world of Moose Toys, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is directed by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

