Treasury Prime Collaborates with Liberty Bank, N.A. to Offer Cutting-Edge Digital Products and Services to Fintech End Users

A Banking-as-a-Service collaboration with the $550 million OCC-chartered bank

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software company, today announced its strategic partnership with Liberty Bank, N.A. , a full-service commercial bank supporting markets across California, to offer innovative embedded banking solutions to customers in the fintech space. Through the collaboration, Liberty Bank, N.A. will work with businesses on the Treasury Prime platform to create new channels for end users to interact and consume its comprehensive suite of financial services, including Deposit Accounts, ACH, and Wires.

(PRNewsfoto/Treasury Prime) (PRNewswire)

This partnership addresses the increasing demand for flexible and scalable embedded banking solutions that effectively meet the evolving needs of businesses and customers, with a specific focus on fostering growth among a diverse range of businesses, facilitating B2C and B2B payments, and supporting e-commerce companies and real estate professional. Treasury Prime fosters innovation responsibly in today's regulatory climate.

"Joining Treasury Prime's network enables Liberty Bank, N.A. to drive deposit growth and fee income while offering seamless banking experiences to a diverse customer base. This strategic partnership empowers both companies to stay competitive, attract new clients, and capitalize on cutting-edge technologies in the ever-evolving fintech landscape," said Jeff Nowicki, VP of Banking at Treasury Prime.

"We chose to work with Treasury Prime because we recognize the growing demand for innovative financial solutions and the need for banks to enhance their technology offerings to stay ahead in the digital landscape," said Don M. Griffith, Chairman and CEO of Liberty Bank N.A. "Embracing these solutions is crucial to meet the evolving needs of businesses and customers and to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the banking industry's transformation."

This partnership builds upon Treasury Prime's success in expanding its bank network, which now encompasses over 16 financial institutions nationwide.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit treasuryprime.com .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Liberty Bank

Liberty Bank, N.A. is a $550 million OCC-chartered bank based in Irvine, California. As a full-service commercial bank, Liberty Bank, N.A. supports businesses and entrepreneurs in the Southern California markets of greater Orange County and Los Angeles County, as well as the Northern California markets of San Francisco, San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including communities in San Lorenzo Valley. The Bank has a balance sheet that has strong capital ratios and a clean loan portfolio. The Bank's vision is to deliver a scalable and competitive banking platform designed for growth and exceptional client service that enables integration of future acquisitions. The executive officers and many of the staff are all alumni of, and were instrumental in, the success of Grandpoint Bank, which operated in Los Angeles from 2010 until it was sold in 2018.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treasury Prime