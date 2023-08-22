Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Broad strength across businesses and geographies results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by execution, innovation, and improved underlying fundamentals

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended July 28, 2023.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $7.7 billion increased 4.5% as reported and 6.0% organic





GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 decreased 16%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.20 increased 6%





Company increases FY24 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance





Commenced U.S. launches of the MiniMed™ 780G system with Guardian™ 4 sensor in Diabetes and the Micra™ AV2 and Micra™ VR2 leadless pacemakers in Cardiovascular

Financial Results

Medtronic reported Q1 worldwide revenue of $7.702 billion, an increase of 4.5% as reported and 6.0% on an organic basis. The company's organic revenue results reflect broad strength across businesses and geographies, driven by execution, innovation, and improved underlying fundamentals. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Revenue and the associated impact from foreign currency translation reported as Other, stemming from business separations, including Renal Care Solutions and ongoing manufacturing agreements with Cardinal Health from the divestiture of Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency; and





The unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $43 million on the remaining segments.

As reported, Q1 GAAP net income and diluted EPS were $791 million and $0.59, respectively, representing decreases of 15% and 16%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q1 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.596 billion and $1.20, respectively, both representing increases of 6%. Included in non-GAAP diluted EPS was an 8 cent unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation, a 2 cent improvement from what was projected from May rates.

"We are pleased with the strong start to our fiscal year. We executed and delivered another quarter of mid-single digit revenue growth. Our solid results were broad-based, with each of our four segments delivering 6% organic revenue growth," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We also continue to make great strides on our comprehensive transformation designed to ensure durable growth and create value for shareholders."

Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue of $2.850 billion increased 5.5% as reported and 6.2% organic, with a low-double digit increase in SHA, mid-single digit increase in CRHF, and low-single digit increase in CPV, all on an organic basis.

CRHF results driven by mid-single digit growth in Defibrillation Solutions, Cardiovascular Diagnostics, Cardiac Ablation Solutions, and Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including mid-teens growth in Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems





SHA drove low-double digit growth in Structural Heart (TAVR) on continued adoption of Evolut™ FX in the U.S. & Japan , low-double digit growth in Aortic on supply recovery, and high-single digit growth in Cardiac Surgery





CPV results driven by mid-single digit growth in Peripheral Vascular Health, including low-double digit growth in drug-coated balloons (DCB) and ClosureFast™ and VenaSeal™ superficial vein therapy systems





Commenced U.S. launches of Micra™ AV2 and Micra™ VR2 leadless pacemakers

Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue of $2.219 billion increased 4.9% as reported and 5.6% organic, with mid-single digit organic increases in CST, Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation.

CST delivered high-single digit Spine & Biologics growth, including high-single digit growth in the U.S., on implant and biologic pull-through fueled by strength in the Aible™ ecosystem; double digit growth in Mazor™ robotics and high-single digit growth in StealthStation™ navigation





Specialty Therapies results driven by high-teens growth in ENT aided by supply improvement, low-single digit growth in Neurovascular, and low-single digit declines in Pelvic Health





Neuromodulation led by mid-single digit growth in Brain Modulation and Pain Stim, with strength in new implants of Percept™ PC neurostimulators with BrainSense™ technology and Intellis™ spinal cord stimulators with DTM™ SCS therapy





Received CE Mark approval last week for the company's next-generation Inceptiv™ spinal cord stimulator with closed-loop sensing

Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions (PMRI) divisions. Endoscopy was formerly called the Gastrointestinal business. Revenue of $2.039 billion increased 5.5% as reported and 6.1% organic, with a high-single digit organic increase in SE and mid-single digit organic increase in PMRI.

SE results driven by high-single digit growth in Advanced Surgical Technologies and mid-single digit growth in Endoscopy on continued supply improvement





SE also drove installed base growth of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery systems; activated new sites in Expand URO U.S. pivotal trial, which continues to progress to plan





PMRI results driven by mid-single digit growth in Patient Monitoring, with double-digit growth in Nellcor™ pulse oximetry monitor sales and Perioperative Complications





Company continues to target the intended separation of PMRI through a likely spinoff in the first half of fiscal year 2025

Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $578 million increased 6.8% as reported and 6.3% organic.

High-teens growth in Non-U.S. Developed Markets accelerated from recent quarters on increased MiniMed™ 780G system adoption, increased CGM attachment rates on the strength of the Guardian™ 4 sensor, and geographic expansion





U.S. launch of MiniMed™ 780G system off to great start, resulting in low-30's growth in U.S. durable pump sales





High-single digit U.S. declines resulted from decreases in CGM and consumable sales given installed base attrition versus the prior year; expected to improve with growth in installed base





Coverage secured for MiniMed 780G™ system with Guardian™ 4 sensor for over 95% of U.S. population, including expanded access for Medicare beneficiaries in July





Several clinical and real-world datasets studying the MiniMed™ 780G system with proprietary Meal Detection™ technology presented at American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in June; showed Time in Range outcomes exceed consensus guidelines and reduction of time spent in hyperglycemia in children and adults

Guidance

The company today raised its FY24 revenue growth and EPS guidance.

The company increased its FY24 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% versus the prior range of 4.0% to 4.5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue related to certain businesses reported as Other. If foreign currency exchange rates as of the beginning of August hold, FY24 revenue growth on a reported basis would be approximately 2.75%.

The company increased its FY24 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance from the prior range of $5.00 to $5.10 to the new range of $5.08 to $5.16, a 7 cent increase at the midpoint, inline with the company's operational EPS outperformance in the first quarter.

"Our revenue outperformance and focus on expense management drove operating margin expansion and mid-single digit adjusted earnings growth this quarter," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer. "Given our first quarter performance, including a 7 cent operational beat on the bottom line, and improved fundamentals, we're raising our full year organic revenue growth and EPS guidance."

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $ 2,850

$ 2,701

5.5 %

$ (19)

$ 2,869

$ 2,701

6.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,446

1,381

4.7

(7)

1,453

1,381

5.2 Structural Heart & Aortic 814

741

9.9

(5)

819

741

10.5 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 589

579

1.7

(8)

597

579

3.1 Neuroscience 2,219

2,115

4.9

(15)

2,234

2,115

5.6 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,103

1,043

5.8

(7)

1,110

1,043

6.4 Specialty Therapies 695

667

4.2

(8)

703

667

5.4 Neuromodulation 420

405

3.7

—

420

405

3.7 Medical Surgical 2,039

1,933

5.5

(12)

2,051

1,933

6.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,546

1,455

6.3

(7)

1,553

1,455

6.7 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 493

479

2.9

(4)

497

479

3.8 Diabetes 578

541

6.8

3

575

541

6.3 Other(3) 16

81

(80.2)

(3)

—

—

— TOTAL $ 7,702

$ 7,371

4.5 %

$ (47)

$ 7,729

$ 7,290

6.0 %





(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited)



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED

ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,350

$ 1,286

5.0 %

$ 1,350

$ 1,286

5.0 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 720

704

2.3

720

704

2.3 Structural Heart & Aortic 357

312

14.4

357

312

14.4 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 273

269

1.5

273

269

1.5 Neuroscience 1,497

1,419

5.5

1,497

1,419

5.5 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 821

762

7.7

821

762

7.7 Specialty Therapies 392

380

3.2

392

380

3.2 Neuromodulation 284

276

2.9

284

276

2.9 Medical Surgical 881

831

6.0

881

831

6.0 Surgical & Endoscopy 619

581

6.5

619

581

6.5 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 262

249

5.2

262

249

5.2 Diabetes 188

206

(8.7)

188

206

(8.7) Other(3) 8

25

(68.0)

—

—

— TOTAL $ 3,924

$ 3,766

4.2 %

$ 3,917

$ 3,741

4.7 %





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth U.S. $ 1,350

$ 1,286

5.0 %

$ —

$ 1,350

$ 1,286

5.0 % Non-U.S. Developed 956

892

7.2

2

954

892

7.0 Emerging Markets 544

523

4.0

(21)

565

523

8.0 Cardiovascular 2,850

2,701

5.5

(19)

2,869

2,701

6.2 U.S. 1,497

1,419

5.5

—

1,497

1,419

5.5 Non-U.S. Developed 416

407

2.2

(4)

420

407

3.2 Emerging Markets 306

290

5.5

(11)

317

290

9.3 Neuroscience 2,219

2,115

4.9

(15)

2,234

2,115

5.6 U.S. 881

831

6.0

—

881

831

6.0 Non-U.S. Developed 772

735

5.0

(6)

778

735

5.9 Emerging Markets 386

368

4.9

(6)

392

368

6.5 Medical Surgical 2,039

1,933

5.5

(12)

2,051

1,933

6.1 U.S. 188

206

(8.7)

—

188

206

(8.7) Non-U.S. Developed 315

264

19.3

4

311

264

17.8 Emerging Markets 75

72

4.2

(2)

77

72

6.9 Diabetes 578

541

6.8

3

575

541

6.3 U.S. 8

25

(68.0)

—

—

—

— Non-U.S. Developed 5

32

(84.4)

(2)

—

—

— Emerging Markets 3

24

(87.5)

(1)

—

—

— Other(4) 16

81

(80.2)

(3)

—

—

— U.S. 3,924

3,766

4.2

—

3,917

3,741

4.7 Non-U.S. Developed 2,463

2,328

5.8

(6)

2,463

2,297

7.2 Emerging Markets 1,314

1,276

3.0

(41)

1,350

1,253

7.7 TOTAL $ 7,702

$ 7,371

4.5 %

$ (47)

$ 7,729

$ 7,290

6.0 %





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries within Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in millions, except per share data) July 28, 2023

July 29, 2022 Net sales $ 7,702

$ 7,371 Costs and expenses:





Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,628

2,516 Research and development expense 668

692 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,613

2,567 Amortization of intangible assets 429

423 Restructuring charges, net 54

14 Certain litigation charges 40

— Other operating expense, net 1

35 Operating profit 1,268

1,125 Other non-operating income, net (76)

(83) Interest expense, net 148

164 Income before income taxes 1,196

1,044 Income tax provision 400

112 Net income 797

931 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6)

(2) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 791

$ 929 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59

$ 0.70 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,330.5

1,329.4 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,333.8

1,334.5



The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and therefore, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the fiscal year-to-date amounts.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended July 28, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 7,702

$ 2,628

65.9 %

$ 1,268

16.5 %

$ 1,196

$ 791

$ 0.59

33.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

429

5.6

429

364

0.27

15.2 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(16)

0.2

91

1.2

91

76

0.06

16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(6)

0.1

50

0.6

50

46

0.03

6.0 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

40

0.5

40

31

0.02

22.5 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

64

64

0.05

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(21)

0.3

31

0.4

31

25

0.02

22.6 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

198

0.15

— Non-GAAP $ 7,702

$ 2,586

66.4 %

$ 1,909

24.8 %

$ 1,902

$ 1,596

$ 1.20

15.8 % Currency impact 47

(1)

0.2

122

1.4









0.08



Currency Adjusted $ 7,749

$ 2,585

66.6 %

$ 2,031

26.2 %









$ 1.28









































Three months ended July 29, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,516

65.9 %

$ 1,125

15.3 %

$ 1,044

$ 929

$ 0.70

10.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

423

5.7

423

359

0.27

15.4 Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(20)

0.3

76

1.0

76

60

0.04

21.1 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(11)

0.1

109

1.5

109

102

0.08

6.4 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(4)

(4)

—

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(18)

0.2

32

0.4

32

26

0.02

18.8 Debt redemption premium and other charges (7) —

—

—

—

—

53

42

0.03

20.8 Certain tax adjustments, net (8) —

—

—

—

—

—

(13)

(0.01)

— Non-GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,467

66.5 %

$ 1,765

23.9 %

$ 1,734

$ 1,502

$ 1.13

13.3 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 22, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. The prior year included non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill, as a result of the April 1, 2023 sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The charge relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 1, 2023 Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision in Medtronic Ventor Technologies Ltd v. Kfar Saba Assessing Office and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (7) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $2.3 billion of debt and were recorded within interest expense, net within the consolidated statements of income. (8) The net benefit is due to a valuation allowance release associated with certain carryover attributes as a result of the RCS transaction listed above in (3) partially offset by the amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended July 28, 2023 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other

Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $ 7,702

$ 2,613

33.9 %

$ 668

8.7 %

$ 1

— %

$ (76) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(21)

(0.3)

—

—

1

—

— Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) —

(16)

(0.2)

—

—

(27)

(0.4)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

—

—

(10)

(0.1)

—

—

— (Gain)/loss on minority investments (5) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(64) Non-GAAP $ 7,702

$ 2,575

33.4 %

$ 658

8.5 %

$ (26)

(0.3) %

$ (141) Currency impact 47

5

(0.1)

2

—

(82)

(1.1)

2 Currency Adjusted $ 7,749

$ 2,580

33.3 %

$ 660

8.5 %

$ (108)

(1.4) %

$ (139)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 22, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the impending separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) The charges represent estimated incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.





MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in millions) July 28, 2023

July 29, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 875

$ 1,083 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (354)

(426) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 521

$ 657



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 22, 2023. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

July 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,339

$ 1,543 Investments

6,537

6,416 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $190 and $176, respectively

5,806

5,998 Inventories, net

5,668

5,293 Other current assets

2,518

2,425 Total current assets

21,869

21,675 Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,665

5,569 Goodwill

41,436

41,425 Other intangible assets, net

14,434

14,844 Tax assets

3,461

3,477 Other assets

3,912

3,959 Total assets

$ 90,776

$ 90,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$ 519

$ 20 Accounts payable

2,239

2,662 Accrued compensation

1,695

1,949 Accrued income taxes

1,013

840 Other accrued expenses

3,581

3,581 Total current liabilities

9,047

9,051 Long-term debt

24,463

24,344 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,092

1,093 Accrued income taxes

2,407

2,360 Deferred tax liabilities

687

708 Other liabilities

1,715

1,727 Total liabilities

39,410

39,283 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,330,498,304 and

1,330,809,036 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

24,587

24,590 Retained earnings

30,265

30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,674)

(3,499) Total shareholders' equity

51,178

51,483 Noncontrolling interests

188

182 Total equity

51,366

51,665 Total liabilities and equity

$ 90,776

$ 90,948



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in millions) July 28, 2023

July 29, 2022 Operating Activities:





Net income $ 797

$ 931 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 672

668 Provision for credit losses 21

15 Deferred income taxes —

(18) Stock-based compensation 73

62 Loss on debt extinguishment —

53 Other, net 135

121 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable, net 164

89 Inventories, net (410)

(380) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (673)

(147) Other operating assets and liabilities 96

(311) Net cash provided by operating activities 875

1,083 Investing Activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(1,191) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (354)

(426) Purchases of investments (1,916)

(1,884) Sales and maturities of investments 1,748

1,886 Other investing activities, net (17)

30 Net cash used in investing activities (539)

(1,585) Financing Activities:





Change in current debt obligations, net 500

— Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days) —

2,284 Payments on long-term debt —

(2,311) Dividends to shareholders (918)

(903) Issuance of ordinary shares 77

43 Repurchase of ordinary shares (152)

(336) Other financing activities (8)

273 Net cash used in financing activities (501)

(950) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (39)

(122) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (204)

(1,574) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,543

3,714 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,339

$ 2,140 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for:





Income taxes $ 117

$ 260 Interest 84

68



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

