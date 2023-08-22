STRADVISION selected as a member of the Renesas R-Car Consortium Proactive Partner Program for 5 years in a row

Satisfying the consortium's criteria of "open," "innovative," and "trusted"

Look forward to creating a new business connection for advanced ADAS technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, has been selected as a Renesas' R-Car Consortium Proactive Partner Program member for five consecutive years.

The R-Car Consortium, established by Renesas, serves as an inclusive platform that unites system integrators, middleware/application developers, operating systems, and tool vendors. This collaborative space empowers customers to access tailored solutions for their specific needs. Within this framework, partners offer expertise to develop cutting-edge connected cars and ADAS solutions jointly.

Meeting the consortium's benchmarks of "open," "innovative," and "trusted," STRADVISION successfully earned recognition as a 2023 Proactive Partner, backed by a strong track record in the automotive sector. This achievement facilitates swift customer engagement, exemplifying their commitment to excellence.

Through this initiative, STRADVISION will enhance its expertise through a range of activities encompassing promotion, technical support, education, and more. These endeavors are aimed at precisely aligning with customer needs and demands.

"Attaining membership in the Renesas R-Car Consortium Proactive Partner Program for five successive years is truly an honor," stated STRADVISION's COO and US CEO, Sunny Lee. "Seizing this moment, we intend to forge fresh business connections within the automotive sector, thereby making meaningful contributions to the advancement of ADAS technology."

Since the joint announcement of collaboration in September 2019, STRADVISION has maintained a close partnership with Renesas. Their collaboration is centered around the development of a deep learning-based object recognition solution tailored for smart cameras utilized in ADAS applications.

STRADVISION's SVNet is an ultra-light, high-efficiency solution that implements deep learning-based object recognition with minimal computation and power consumption. It supports over 18 System-on-Chips (SoCs) platforms and provides over 30 object recognition functions. It actively participates in multiple projects for mass-producing vehicle models with autonomous driving level 2 or higher, leveraging solid technology and flexibility gained from mass production in the automobile industry.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Friedrichshafen, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

