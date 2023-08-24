DR. MARTY PETS ANNOUNCES A NEW VARIETY OF THEIR BEST-SELLING NATURE'S BLEND DOG FOOD - RADIANT SELECT

Nature's Blend Radiant Select contains delicious superfoods like flaxseed, apples, blueberries, cranberries, and ginger which are important for dogs' skin and coat health.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Marty Pets ™, the canine and feline brand offering cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw dog and cat food and supplements, is pleased to announce its new Nature's Blend Radiant Select dog food, a premium freeze-dried raw formula that is perfect for pups with dry skin and dull coats. The first five ingredients are pollock, beef heart, tuna, salmon, and beef liver, which are all rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are essential for maintaining healthy skin and a shiny coat.

Nature's Blend Radiant Select is packed with delicious superfoods like flaxseed, apples, blueberries, cranberries, and ginger which are important for dogs' overall health. As with all of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend recipes, Radiant Select is made from whole foods only, meaning it is free of artificial vitamins & minerals, colors, and preservatives. (PRNewswire)

In addition to its omega-3 fatty acids, Nature's Blend Radiant Select is also packed with other delicious superfoods like flaxseed, apples, blueberries, cranberries, and ginger which are important for dogs' overall health. As with all of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend recipes, Radiant Select is made from whole foods only, meaning it is free of artificial vitamins & minerals, colors, and preservatives.

If you are looking for high-quality dog food to help your pup's skin and coat look their best, then Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend Radiant Select is the perfect choice.*

Dr. Marty Pets launched in the Independent channel over three years ago through a national partnership with Phillips Pet Supplies. They have since added regional distributions such as American Distribution and Manufacturing (ADMC) in the middle of the country, Veterinary Services, Inc (VSI), Independent Pet Supply (IPS) in the Western U.S., Natural Animal Nutrition (NAN) in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Pet in the Southeast and Florida.

"Phillips has been a fantastic partner from the beginning. Adding these great, regional distributors will further strengthen our ability to spread Dr. Marty Pet's message of the importance of raw food to the health and well-being of the pets we love," said Dan Markenson, Head of Retail for Dr. Marty Pets.

Please reach out to the distributor in your area to place your first order of Nature's Blend Radiant Select

The Dr. Marty Pets brand is focused on the independent pet channel and does not sell on either Amazon or Chewy. Through its distribution partnerships, they are now in over 3,000 independent pet stores in the U.S. and growing monthly. Through these retail partnerships, and the opening of their own production facility in Germantown, Wisconsin , they can continue the growth of the brand and the high quality of their products.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food, and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit www.drmartypets.com and follow @Drmartypets on Instagram .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Dr. Marty is known as the veterinarian that helps dogs nobody else can. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health and longevity of thousands of dogs. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

