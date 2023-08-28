LG ELECTRONICS USA ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NEW YORK YANKEES

LG Named "Official Television Partner of the New York Yankees"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees making LG "The Official TV Partner of the New York Yankees." The collaboration includes the "LG OLED Sports Lounge" located on the Field Level in left field as well as various in-stadium signage and fan promotions throughout the season.

"Partnering our industry-leading LG OLED TV brand with the New York Yankees, one of the most recognized brands in the world, is a perfect match," said Louis Giagrande, LG USA Head of Marketing. "LG OLED TVs deliver an unrivaled sports experience to highly passionate fans, and no fans are more passionate than Yankees fans."

"We are very excited to welcome LG as our Partner," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. "Through in-Stadium LG OLED branding presence and creative consumer activations, we look forward to LG realizing increased brand awareness and customer interest in their extensive line of premium televisions."

"We are thrilled to be the official Television Partner of the New York Yankees," said Phil Lubell, LG USA Head of Marketing - Home Entertainment. "Year after year, LG OLED TVs consistently receive rave reviews for their lifelike and immersive picture quality and sound. That's why we've been the Worlds' Number 1 brand of OLED TVs for the past 10 years."1

Fans visiting Yankee Stadium can experience for themselves LG's award-winning OLED 4K Smart TVs in the LG OLED Sports Lounge, featuring in-game coverage on 13 large screen OLED TV's.

LG is also launching the Life's Good Sweepstakes giving fans a chance to win prizes including an 83-inch LG OLED evo TV. The sweepstakes runs through October 1, 2023. For sweepstakes rules and to enter, click here.

For the past 10 years, as the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TV's from 42 thru 97 inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions such as the world's only 42-inch flexible TV, the LG OLED Flex, and unique lifestyle TVs including the LG OLED Pose'. For more information on the complete lineup of 2023 LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

