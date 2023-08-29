Acumatica Revs Up to Sponsor Champion Racing Driver Scott McLaughlin

Industry-leading Cloud ERP Provider and McLaughlin Enter Multi-year Agreement

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced it has agreed to sponsor top INDYCAR driver Scott McLaughlin. The agreement will cover McLaughlin's participation in an upcoming 2023 IMSA race and will include a personal services and ambassador relationship with McLaughlin in 2024 and 2025.

Scott McLaughlin will pilot an Acumatica-wrapped race car and sport Acumatica-branded gear. (PRNewswire)

The sponsorship will kick off with the IMSA Petit Le Mans race, scheduled for October 11 – 14, 2023, at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. In the race, McLaughlin will pilot an Acumatica-wrapped race car and sport Acumatica-branded gear.

A proud member of Team Penske, McLaughlin boasts an impressive track record as a three-time Australian Supercars champion and winner of the famed Bathurst 1000 race. Recognized as the 2021 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and the 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year, McLaughlin further solidified his rankings with a remarkable 2022 season, clinching his first three victories in the INDYCAR series. McLaughlin has continued his winning ways in 2023, where he currently ranks 4th in the championship standings.

"I am thrilled to partner with Acumatica, an innovative company that shares my passion for pushing boundaries and achieving greatness," said McLaughlin. "Acumatica's cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with the fast-paced worlds of IMSA and INDYCAR racing, positioning us as ideal partners on and off the track."

"Scott McLaughlin's dedication to hard work and unwavering pursuit of excellence are qualities that Acumatica strives to achieve in service to our community," said Todd Wells, chief marketing officer of Acumatica. "It's an honor to have an athlete of Scott's stature represent Acumatica, and we look forward to supporting him in his races throughout the next two years."

Acumatica's partnership with Scott McLaughlin builds on other agreements the company has pursued in the past year. The cloud ERP leader announced an agreement with LPGA player Jessica Korda earlier this year and entered into partnerships with Paretta Autosport and Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integration, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acumatica