project44 Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Supply Chain & Logistics

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 , the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Supply Chain & Logistics. The award recognizes project44 for its innovation, exceptional customer service and commitment to building a more connected, resilient supply chain.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize project44 as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

In 2021, project44 joined the Google Cloud ecosystem as a partner for real-time transportation visibility, integrating its capabilities into Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin solution. Working with Google Cloud streamlines customer access to project44's platform, which provides global, multimodal visibility. With an end-to-end view of shipment locations and real-time data, shippers and logistics service providers can eliminate manual tracking and updates, improving customer service with accurate ETAs and on-time performance. High-fidelity data and actionable insights help optimize operations and reduce shipping costs while protecting privacy via a GDPR-compliant platform.

"We value our partnership with Google Cloud and are deeply honored to be recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year for Supply Chain and Logistics," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "Our commitment to empowering shippers and logistics companies worldwide with innovative technology and high-fidelity data is creating a stronger, more sustainable supply chain. We'll continue to innovate to drive efficiency and transparency so that customers can compete effectively while delivering the products the world needs."

In 2022, project44 extended its partnership with Google Cloud to make its technology readily available on Google Cloud Marketplace. project44 helps thousands of customers, including some of the world's most prominent brands, as they complete their digitization journey. One mutual customer, a leading wire and cable producer, accessed project44 through Google Cloud Marketplace to improve their customer experience and get the robust support they need to reach digital transformation, productivity and collaboration objectives.

project44's selection as Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year in the Supply Chain & Logistics category is the latest in a series of achievements, reinforcing the company's position as a market leader that delivers exceptional customer service. Earlier this year, project44 was recognized as a leader across eight categories in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report and was also named the Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms . Learn more at project44.com .

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a nine-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

