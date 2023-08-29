Toothless from 'How to Train Your Dragon' Soars into Lowe's this Halloween

Gemmy Reveals New Toothless Inflatable and Two New Animated Plush Items Inspired by DreamWorks Animation's Beloved Film Franchise

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toothless from DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise is soaring into Lowe's this season! Gemmy is excited to announce the release of an amazing Toothless Airblown® Inflatable, and two new cuddly and cute animated plush items.

Toothless Inflatable Details

The inflatable stands 6-feet tall and is nearly 7-feet wide, making it an eye-catching addition to your festive display. With his curious green eyes and red tail fin, Toothless sits with wings spread wide, ready to take flight! A happy orange Jack-O-Lantern sits at the iconic dragon's feet.

New Animated Plush Items

In addition to the fun Toothless inflatable, Gemmy is also introducing two How to Train Your Dragon animated plush items at Lowe's! Toothless and his blue-eyed companion, Light Fury, move their heads to a Viking melody. Like the inflatable, both animated plush characters are adorably festive with a smiling jack-o'-lantern at their feet and are perfect to cuddle with on a chilly autumn evening.

Don't miss out on the chance to bring the enchantment of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon home this Halloween! Capturing the essence of the beloved movie characters, the Airblown® Inflatable and animated plush items are available now exclusively at select Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com, while supplies last.

