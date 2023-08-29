Toyota Gazoo Racing North America Announces 2024 GR Cup Schedule

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) is pleased to unveil the 2024 GR Cup schedule.

With three successful inaugural season races under its belt, TGRNA is continuing to partner with SRO America in 2024. And after its early success, the SRO has secured competitive racing for drivers and teams, once again, at some of the most iconic racing venues in North America.

Toyota is also excited to announce a $1,000,000 purse and prize package for the upcoming 2024 GR Cup season. The breakdown of the purse will be announced later this year.

"The inaugural GR Cup Season so far has been an amazing success for us at TGRNA and our partners at SRO America" said Jack Irving, Executive Commercial Director Toyota Racing Development. "Being able to provide a 2024 schedule for our teams and drivers that once again visits some of the best racing venues is something we are extremely proud of."

2024 GR Cup Schedule

April 5 to 7 – Sonoma Raceway ( Sonoma, California )

May 17 to 19 – Circuit of the Americas ( Austin, Texas )

July 19 to 21 – Virginia International Raceway ( Alton, Virginia )

August 16 to 18 – Road America ( Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin )TBA – To Be Announced*

TBA – To Be Announced*

October 4 to 6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway ( Indianapolis, Indiana )

*To be announced later this summer

