Greif Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced third quarter 2023 results.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights include (all results compared to the third quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted):

Net income of $90.3 million or $1.55 per diluted Class A share decreased compared to net income of $141.8 million or $2.36 per diluted Class A share. Net income, excluding the impact of adjustments (1) , of $102.1 million or $1.75 per diluted Class A share decreased compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $141.7 million or $2.35 per diluted Class A share.

Gross profit decreased only $39.9 million compared to a net sales decrease of $291.8 million due to the continued cost management actions implemented.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $226.5 million decreased by $24.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $251.0 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $7.0 million to $202.3 million . Adjusted free cash flow (3) decreased by $8.7 million to a source of $167.1 million .

Total debt of $2,171.5 million increased by $112.8 million . Net debt(4) increased by $82.6 million to $2,013.8 million . Our leverage ratio(5) decreased to 2.17x from 2.25x sequentially, which is within our targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x - 2.5x, and increased from 1.99x in the prior year quarter.

Strategic Actions and Announcements

Acquisition of a 51% ownership interest in ColePak, LLC on August 23, 2023 . ColePak is a manufacturer of bulk and specialty partitions made from both containerboard and uncoated recycled board serving a broad range of applications in food, beverage, and other markets. This business provides a unique and margin-accretive converting capability to Greif's Paper Packaging & Services business segment and offers incremental integration benefits to our containerboard and uncoated recycled board mills.

Announced increase of our quarterly dividend per share by $0.02 and $0.03 for Class A and Class B shares, respectively. This quarterly dividend increase is aligned with our broader capital allocation strategy and is a testament to the growth and continued strength of our free cash flow generation.

CEO Commentary

"Our team has once again demonstrated exceptional performance in delivering strong earnings, margin, and free cash flow performance despite continued volume challenges and ongoing uncertainty in end-markets worldwide," commented Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Office of Greif. "Our Build to Last strategy is clearly delivering value as we execute on our cost-management playbook and gain new business, with mix and margin benefits, underpinned by a continuous improvement focus throughout the enterprise. Collectively, these efforts drove EBITDA performance above our expectations and resulted in an impressive free cash flow conversion of nearly 75% in the quarter, truly a commendable outcome considering an average volume decline of 13% across our global product portfolio. While the macroeconomic picture continues to be unclear, we remain focused on executing consistently and serving our customers with excellence and superior customer service. I sincerely thank the entire Greif team for their dedication and hard work through a challenging quarter."

Build to Last Mission Progress

Customer satisfaction is a key component of our mission to deliver Legendary Customer Service. Our consolidated CSI(6) score was 94.2 at the end of the third quarter 2023. Paper Packaging & Services CSI score was 93.6, and Global Industrial Packaging CSI score was 94.9. We thank our customers for their continued feedback which is critical to helping us achieve our vision to be the best performing customer service company in the world, and we are proud to continue to earn positive feedback from our customers throughout a difficult global operating environment.

In addition to delivering Legendary Customer Service, a key element of our Build to Last Strategy is Creating Thriving Communities for our colleagues. Building upon the successes to-date, this quarter we launched our first-ever Colleague Stock Purchase Plan to all colleagues in the United States. This plan enables our colleagues to acquire Greif stock at a discount to market prices and to enjoy the financial benefits of owning shares. We also believe further aligning colleague interests with the rest of our shareholders will drive incremental performance and accountability benefits, as well as accelerate idea generation to improve our operations. We are excited to launch this program and welcome a growing number of our colleagues to our investor community.

(1) Adjustments that are excluded from net income before adjustments and from earnings per diluted Class A share before adjustments are restructuring charges, acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash asset impairment charges, (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. (3) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment, plus cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs, plus cash paid for integration related Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and equipment, plus cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment. (4) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. (5) Leverage ratio for the periods indicated is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve month EBITDA, each as calculated under the terms of the Company's Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 1, 2022, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 (the "2022 Credit Agreement"). (6) Customer satisfaction index (CSI) tracks a variety of internal metrics designed to enhance the customer experience in dealing with Greif.

Note: A reconciliation of the differences between all non-GAAP financial measures used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. They should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Segment Results (all results compared to the third quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales are impacted mainly by the volume of primary products(7) sold, selling prices, product mix, and the impact of changes in foreign currencies against the U.S. Dollar. The table below shows the percentage impact of each of these items on net sales for our primary products for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior year quarter for the business segments with manufacturing operations. Net sales from Lee Container and Centurion Container's primary products are not included in the table below, but will be included in the Global Industrial Packaging segment starting in the first quarter and second quarter of fiscal 2024 respectively.

Net Sales Impact - Primary Products Global Industrial Packaging

Paper Packaging & Services Currency Translation (2.3) %

(0.1) % Volume (12.6) %

(13.7) % Selling Prices and Product Mix (7.4) %

(5.9) % Total Impact of Primary Products (22.3) %

(19.7) %

Global Industrial Packaging

Net sales decreased by $144.9 million to $761.8 million primarily due to lower volumes and lower average selling prices.

Gross profit decreased by $0.9 million to $176.8 million. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales and higher depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by lower raw material, transportation and manufacturing costs.

Operating profit decreased by $5.2 million to $102.0 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $9.4 million to $126.5 million primarily due to lower raw material, transportation and manufacturing costs excluding depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.

Paper Packaging & Services

Net sales decreased by $146.3 million to $563.9 million primarily due to lower volumes and lower average selling prices.

Gross profit decreased by $39.2 million to $128.1 million. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales, partially offset by lower raw material, transportation and manufacturing costs.

Operating profit decreased by $44.6 million to $52.1 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $33.7 million to $98.1 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit.

Tax Summary

During the third quarter, we recorded an income tax rate percent and a tax rate excluding the impact of adjustments of 24.5 percent. Note that the application of FIN 18 frequently causes fluctuations in our quarterly effective tax rates. For fiscal 2023, we expect our tax rate and our tax rate excluding adjustments to be towards the high-end of our 23.0 to 27.0 percent range.

Dividend Summary

On August 29, 2023, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.78 per share of Class B Common Stock. Dividends are payable on October 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

(7) Primary products are manufactured steel, plastic and fibre drums; new and reconditioned intermediate bulk containers; linerboard, containerboard, corrugated sheets and corrugated containers; and boxboard and tube and core products.

Company Outlook



(in millions) Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Reported at Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $790 - $820 Adjusted free cash flow $400 - $430

Note: Fiscal 2023 net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA, is not provided in this release due to the potential for one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast: restructuring-related activities; acquisition and integration related costs; non-cash pension settlement charges; non-cash asset impairment charges due to unanticipated changes in the business; gains or losses on the disposal of businesses or properties, plants and equipment, net. No reconciliation of the 2023 guidance of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes restructuring charges, acquisition and integration costs, non-cash asset impairment charges, non-cash pension settlement charges, and (gain) loss on the disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net, is included in this release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of the 2023 guidance of adjusted free cash flow to fiscal 2023 forecasted net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in this release.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com .

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 1,330.3

$ 1,622.1

$ 3,910.2

$ 4,853.7 Cost of products sold 1,023.3

1,275.2

3,039.8

3,878.4 Gross profit 307.0

346.9

870.4

975.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 135.7

141.6

412.3

440.6 Acquisition and integration related costs 3.4

2.2

15.5

5.8 Restructuring charges 8.7

3.1

13.5

10.3 Non-cash asset impairment charges 1.6

0.7

3.4

63.1 (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment,

net 1.7

(6.4)

(3.3)

(8.1) (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net 0.3

—

(64.1)

(4.2) Operating profit 155.6

205.7

493.1

467.8 Interest expense, net 25.3

14.0

71.5

44.3 Debt extinguishment charges —

—

—

25.4 Other (income) expense, net 3.4

7.3

9.6

4.9 Income before income tax expense and equity earnings

of unconsolidated affiliates, net 126.9

184.4

412.0

393.2 Income tax expense 31.1

39.9

107.9

105.4 Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.9)

(1.6)

(1.7)

(3.6) Net income 96.7

146.1

305.8

291.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6.4)

(4.3)

(14.4)

(14.2) Net income attributable to Greif, Inc. $ 90.3

$ 141.8

$ 291.4

$ 277.2 Basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc.

common shareholders:













Class A common stock $ 1.57

$ 2.38

$ 5.03

$ 4.66 Class B common stock $ 2.35

$ 3.58

$ 7.54

$ 6.98 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc.

common shareholders:













Class A common stock $ 1.55

$ 2.36

$ 4.99

$ 4.63 Class B common stock $ 2.35

$ 3.58

$ 7.54

$ 6.98 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock 25.5

26.2

25.6

26.5 Class B common stock 21.3

22.0

21.5

22.0 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock 26.0

26.6

26.0

26.7 Class B common stock 21.3

22.0

21.5

22.0

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

(in millions) July 31, 2023

October 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 157.7

$ 147.1 Trade accounts receivable 682.7

749.1 Inventories 387.7

403.3 Other current assets 215.3

199.9

1,443.4

1,499.4 Long-term assets





Goodwill 1,647.0

1,464.5 Intangible assets 745.6

576.2 Operating lease assets 268.1

254.7 Other long-term assets 245.0

220.1

2,905.7

2,515.5 Properties, plants and equipment 1,524.4

1,455.0

$ 5,873.5

$ 5,469.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 505.8

$ 561.3 Short-term borrowings 1.8

5.7 Current portion of long-term debt 88.3

71.1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 51.9

48.9 Other current liabilities 303.4

360.9

951.2

1,047.9 Long-term liabilities





Long-term debt 2,081.4

1,839.3 Operating lease liabilities 220.1

209.4 Other long-term liabilities 577.0

563.2

2,878.5

2,611.9







Redeemable noncontrolling interests 55.0

15.8 Equity





Total Greif, Inc. equity 1,948.3

1,761.3 Noncontrolling interests 40.5

33.0 Total equity 1,988.8

1,794.3

$ 5,873.5

$ 5,469.9

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 96.7

$ 146.1

$ 305.8

$ 291.4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 57.7

51.4

169.4

165.4 Asset impairments 1.6

0.7

3.4

63.1 Other non-cash adjustments to net income 10.6

0.3

(30.2)

6.2 Debt extinguishment charges —

—

—

22.6 Operating working capital changes 56.1

21.8

93.8

(99.4) Decrease in cash from changes in other assets and liabilities (20.4)

(11.0)

(96.2)

(78.4) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 202.3

209.3

446.0

370.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Acquisitions of companies, net of cash acquired —

—

(447.5)

— Purchases of properties, plants and equipment (45.3)

(37.2)

(136.4)

(112.2) Proceeds from the sale of properties, plant and equipment

and businesses, net of impacts from the purchase of

acquisitions 0.8

8.7

113.3

156.2 Payments for deferred purchase price of acquisitions —

—

(21.7)

(4.7) Other (1.2)

0.5

(4.4)

(4.6) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (45.7)

(28.0)

(496.7)

34.7 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds (payments) on long-term debt, net (118.1)

(37.1)

243.1

(149.4) Dividends paid to Greif, Inc. shareholders (28.8)

(27.4)

(86.7)

(82.0) Payments for debt extinguishment and issuance costs —

—

—

(20.8) Payments for share repurchases (4.3)

(60.0)

(63.9)

(60.0) Forward contract for accelerated share repurchases —

(15.0)

—

(15.0) Tax withholding payments for stock-based awards —

—

(13.7)

— Other (2.4)

(7.2)

(16.8)

(16.6) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (153.6)

(146.7)

62.0

(343.8) Effects of exchange rates on cash (3.8)

(15.8)

(0.7)

(58.9) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (0.8)

18.8

10.6

2.9 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 158.5

108.7

147.1

124.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157.7

$ 127.5

$ 157.7

$ 127.5

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales:













Global Industrial Packaging $ 761.8

$ 906.7

$ 2,215.8

$ 2,827.5 Paper Packaging & Services 563.9

710.2

1,678.9

2,009.5 Land Management 4.6

5.2

15.5

16.7 Total net sales $ 1,330.3

$ 1,622.1

$ 3,910.2

$ 4,853.7 Gross profit:













Global Industrial Packaging $ 176.8

$ 177.7

$ 480.0

$ 540.1 Paper Packaging & Services 128.1

167.3

383.7

428.9 Land Management 2.1

1.9

6.7

6.3 Total gross profit $ 307.0

$ 346.9

$ 870.4

$ 975.3 Operating profit:













Global Industrial Packaging $ 102.0

$ 107.2

$ 259.2

$ 246.2 Paper Packaging & Services 52.1

96.7

228.8

215.1 Land Management 1.5

1.8

5.1

6.5 Total operating profit $ 155.6

$ 205.7

$ 493.1

$ 467.8 EBITDA(8):













Global Industrial Packaging $ 123.8

$ 118.3

$ 319.5

$ 301.1 Paper Packaging & Services 85.1

130.6

328.4

322.1 Land Management 1.9

2.5

6.7

8.7 Total EBITDA $ 210.8

$ 251.4

$ 654.6

$ 631.9 Adjusted EBITDA(9):













Global Industrial Packaging $ 126.5

$ 117.1

$ 319.5

$ 362.2 Paper Packaging & Services 98.1

131.8

293.7

329.7 Land Management 1.9

2.1

6.4

6.9 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 226.5

$ 251.0

$ 619.6

$ 698.8



(8) EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of Consolidated EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result. See the reconciliations in the table of Segment EBITDA. (9) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 96.7

$ 146.1

$ 305.8

$ 291.4 Plus: Interest expense, net 25.3

14.0

71.5

44.3 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges —

—

—

25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 31.1

39.9

107.9

105.4 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 57.7

51.4

169.4

165.4 EBITDA $ 210.8

$ 251.4

$ 654.6

$ 631.9 Net income $ 96.7

$ 146.1

$ 305.8

$ 291.4 Plus: Interest expense, net 25.3

14.0

71.5

44.3 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges —

—

—

25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 31.1

39.9

107.9

105.4 Plus: Other (income) expense, net 3.4

7.3

9.6

4.9 Plus: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of

tax (0.9)

(1.6)

(1.7)

(3.6) Operating profit $ 155.6

$ 205.7

$ 493.1

$ 467.8 Less: Other (income) expense, net 3.4

7.3

9.6

4.9 Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (0.9)

(1.6)

(1.7)

(3.6) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 57.7

51.4

169.4

165.4 EBITDA $ 210.8

$ 251.4

$ 654.6

$ 631.9 Plus: Restructuring charges 8.7

3.1

13.5

10.3 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 3.4

2.2

15.5

5.8 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 1.6

0.7

3.4

63.1 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment, and businesses, net 2.0

(6.4)

(67.4)

(12.3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 226.5

$ 251.0

$ 619.6

$ 698.8

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA(10)

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Global Industrial Packaging













Operating profit 102.0

107.2

259.2

246.2 Less: Other (income) expense, net 4.0

7.6

10.9

5.2 Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of

tax (0.9)

(1.6)

(1.7)

(3.6) Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 24.9

17.1

69.5

56.5 EBITDA $ 123.8

$ 118.3

$ 319.5

$ 301.1 Plus: Restructuring charges 1.3

1.5

4.2

6.3 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 1.3

0.3

8.8

0.3 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges —

—

1.5

62.4 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net 0.1

(3.0)

(14.5)

(7.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 126.5

$ 117.1

$ 319.5

$ 362.2 Paper Packaging & Services













Operating profit 52.1

96.7

228.8

215.1 Less: Other (income) expense, net (0.6)

(0.3)

(1.3)

(0.3) Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 32.4

33.6

98.3

106.7 EBITDA $ 85.1

$ 130.6

$ 328.4

$ 322.1 Plus: Restructuring charges 7.4

1.6

9.3

4.0 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 2.1

1.9

6.7

5.5 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 1.6

0.7

1.9

0.7 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net 1.9

(3.0)

(52.6)

(2.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.1

$ 131.8

$ 293.7

$ 329.7 Land Management













Operating profit 1.5

1.8

5.1

6.5 Plus: Depreciation and depletion expense 0.4

0.7

1.6

2.2 EBITDA $ 1.9

$ 2.5

$ 6.7

$ 8.7 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net —

(0.4)

(0.3)

(1.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.9

$ 2.1

$ 6.4

$ 6.9 Consolidated EBITDA $ 210.8

$ 251.4

$ 654.6

$ 631.9 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 226.5

$ 251.0

$ 619.6

$ 698.8



(10) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates adjusted EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW(11)

UNAUDITED



Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 202.3

$ 209.3

$ 446.0

$ 370.9 Cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and

equipment (45.3)

(37.2)

(136.4)

(112.2) Free cash flow $ 157.0

$ 172.1

$ 309.6

$ 258.7 Cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs 3.4

2.2

15.5

5.8 Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and

equipment(12) 1.3

1.5

3.6

4.5 Cash paid for debt issuance costs(13) —

—

—

2.8 Cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill

divestment $ 5.4

$ —

$ 16.3

$ — Adjusted free cash flow $ 167.1

$ 175.8

$ 345.0

$ 271.8



(11) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment, plus cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs, plus cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment, plus cash paid for debt issuance costs, plus cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment. (12) Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment is defined as cash paid for ERP systems and equipment required to bring the acquired facilities to Greif's standards. (13) Cash paid for debt issuance costs is defined as cash payments for debt issuance related expenses included within net cash used in operating activities.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

NET INCOME, CLASS A EARNINGS PER SHARE AND TAX RATE BEFORE ADJUSTMENTS

UNAUDITED

(in millions, except for per share amounts) Income before

Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense

and Equity

Earnings of

Unconsolidated

Affiliates, net

Income

Tax (Benefit)

Expense

Equity

Earnings

Non-

Controlling

Interest

Net

Income

(Loss)

Attributable

to Greif, Inc.

Diluted

Class A

Earnings

Per Share

Tax Rate Three months ended July 31, 2023 $ 126.9

$ 31.1

$ (0.9)

$ 6.4

$ 90.3

$ 1.55

24.5 % Restructuring charges 8.7

2.1

—

—

6.6

0.11



Acquisition and integration related costs 3.4

0.9

—

—

2.5

0.04



Non-cash asset impairment charges 1.6

0.4

—

—

1.2

0.02



(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net 2.0

0.5

—

—

1.5

0.03



Excluding adjustments $ 142.6

$ 35.0

$ (0.9)

$ 6.4

$ 102.1

$ 1.75

24.5 %



























Three months ended July 31, 2022 $ 184.4

$ 39.9

$ (1.6)

$ 4.3

$ 141.8

$ 2.36

21.6 % Restructuring charges 3.1

0.8

—

—

2.3

0.04



Acquisition and integration related costs 2.2

0.5

—

—

1.7

0.02



Non-cash asset impairment charges 0.7

—

—

—

0.7

—



(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net (6.4)

(1.6)

—

—

(4.8)

(0.07)



Excluding adjustments $ 184.0

$ 39.6

$ (1.6)

$ 4.3

$ 141.7

$ 2.35

21.5 %



























Nine months ended July 31, 2023 $ 412.0

$ 107.9

$ (1.7)

$ 14.4

$ 291.4

$ 4.99

26.2 % Restructuring charges 13.5

3.2

—

0.1

10.2

0.17



Acquisition and integration related costs 15.5

3.8

—

—

11.7

0.20



Non-cash asset impairment charges 3.4

0.8

—

—

2.6

0.04



(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net (67.4)

(19.3)

—

—

(48.1)

(0.82)



Excluding adjustments $ 377.0

$ 96.4

$ (1.7)

$ 14.5

$ 267.8

$ 4.58

25.6 %



























Nine months ended July 31, 2022 $ 393.2

$ 105.4

$ (3.6)

$ 14.2

$ 277.2

$ 4.63

26.8 % Restructuring charges 10.3

2.5

—

—

7.8

0.13



Debt extinguishment charges 25.4

6.2

—

—

19.2

0.32



Acquisition and integration related costs 5.8

1.4

—

—

4.4

0.07



Non-cash asset impairment charges 63.1

—

—

—

63.1

1.05



(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants,

equipment and businesses, net (12.3)

(2.6)

—

(0.2)

(9.5)

(0.16)



Excluding adjustments $ 485.5

$ 112.9

$ (3.6)

$ 14.0

$ 362.2

$ 6.04

23.3 %



The impact of income tax expense and non-controlling interest on each adjustment is calculated based on tax rates and ownership percentages specific to each applicable entity.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

NET DEBT

UNAUDITED

(in millions) July 31, 2023

April 30, 2023

July 31, 2022 Total debt $ 2,171.5

$ 2,289.2

$ 2,058.7 Cash and cash equivalents (157.7)

(158.5)

(127.5) Net debt $ 2,013.8

$ 2,130.7

$ 1,931.2

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

LEVERAGE RATIO

UNAUDITED

Trailing twelve month credit agreement EBITDA

(in millions) Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

7/31/2023 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

4/30/2023 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

7/31/2022 Net income $ 408.4 $ 457.8 $ 401.3 Plus: Interest expense, net 88.4 77.1 61.2 Plus: Debt extinguishment charges — — 25.4 Plus: Income tax expense 139.6 148.4 118.5 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 220.6 214.3 223.6 EBITDA $ 857.0 $ 897.6 $ 830.0 Plus: Restructuring charges 16.2 10.6 14.6 Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs 18.4 17.2 8.7 Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges 11.3 10.4 70.5 Plus: Non-cash pension settlement charges — — 0.1 Plus: Incremental COVID-19 costs, net — — 0.7 Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment,

and businesses, net (64.6) (73.0) (14.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 838.3 $ 862.8 $ 910.1 Credit agreement adjustments to EBITDA(14) 13.5 19.0 (24.0) Credit agreement EBITDA $ 851.8 $ 881.8 $ 886.1







Adjusted net debt (in millions) For the Period Ended

7/31/2023 For the Period Ended

4/30/2023 For the Period Ended

7/31/2022 Total debt $ 2,171.5 $ 2,289.2 $ 2,058.7 Cash and cash equivalents (157.7) (158.5) (127.5) Net debt $ 2,013.8 $ 2,130.7 $ 1,931.2 Credit agreement adjustments to debt(15) (166.3) (145.7) (164.8) Adjusted net debt $ 1,847.5 $ 1,985.0 $ 1,766.4







Leverage ratio 2.17x 2.25x 1.99x



(14) Adjustments to EBITDA are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include certain timberland gains, equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax, certain acquisition savings, deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, income and expense in connection with asset dispositions, and other items. (15) Adjustments to net debt are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include the European accounts receivable program, letters of credit, and balances for swap contracts.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

PROJECTED 2023 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

UNAUDITED



Fiscal 2023 Guidance Range (in millions) Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 548.3 $ 592.3 Cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment (199.0) (215.0) Free cash flow $ 349.3 $ 377.3 Cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs 20.0 21.0 Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment 9.0 10.0 Cash paid for taxes related to Tama, Iowa mill divestment 21.7 21.7 Adjusted free cash flow $ 400.0 $ 430.0

