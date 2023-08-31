Anker's Latest Nano Series of Charging Accessories are Colorful, Compact, and More Compatible Than Ever

Popular lineup integrates new USB-C connections into two ultra-compact power banks and a slim, all-purpose charging station for optimized fast-charging performance

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand, today introduced the latest Nano series of charging accessories. Anker's Nano series is known for offering small and stylish PD (power delivery) fast charging solutions for Apple mobile device users. This year's Nano series feature built-in USB-C cables and connections, allowing users to charge on-the-go without needing to carry a separate cable. Best of all, multiple products in the Nano series were created using eco-friendly post-consumer recycled plastic incorporated in the exterior casing, contributing to about 71% of the entire product* and resulting in up to 80% less carbon emission*.

"For years, we have been leading the push for the consumer technology industry to adopt the USB-C charging standard for all mobile devices," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker. "In addition to reducing e-waste, USB-C offers a vastly superior charging experience through fast, efficient and versatile connectivity. We are proud to deliver the benefits of USB-C to our consumers through the popular and stylish Nano series."

The Superiority of USB-C

A trusted leader in the USB-C space, Anker has long touted the performance and eco-friendly advantages of USB-C, which include:

USB-C is up to 3x faster than conventional USB-A chargers* with data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gpbs

USB-C is more versatile , working seamlessly with iOS, Android, Windows and other leading operating systems. This compatibility equates to a more sustainable/less e-waste charging solution by using one cable to charge a wide array of smartphones, tablets, e-readers and other mobile devices.

USB-C is more powerful , delivering up to 240 watts of power. This charging standard can handle the high-wattage needs of digital cameras, drones, and home appliances.

safe and reliable, meeting Anker USB-C cables are, meeting USB-IF strict certification standards for compliance to protect a user's device and ensure the fastest charging and data speeds.

*Data based on internal lab testing charging an iPhone 14 from 0 to 50%, compared to a standard 5W charger.

The Anker Nano Series

In addition to the popular Anker Nano 30W charger and the Anker Nano 20W charger, the Nano series is proud to add three new products to the Nano family lineup:

Anker Nano Power Bank (30W, Built-In USB-C Cable)

This lightweight, palm-sized power bank comes equipped with a built-in USB-C cable that streamlines charging for smartphones and smart devices, featuring a 30W output for device charging and a 30W input for recharging itself. With a large 10,000mAh battery pack, this power bank can charge most phones almost two times and an Apple iPad from 0 to almost 60% on a single charge. Users can monitor power levels with the smart display and user-friendly interface, while the smart temperature monitoring ensures device heat during the re-charging process.

Anker Nano Power Bank (22.5W, Built-In USB-C Connector)

This lipstick-sized power bank with 5,000 mAH capacity features a foldable, built-in USB-C port that easily plugs into the base of a variety of smartphones. This device's ultra-compact design ensures portability and offers a 22.5W output with dual USB-C power delivery fast charging. For added convenience, the power bank can recharge itself at 18W from the same USB-C connector.

Anker Nano Charging Station (6-in-1, 67W)

This charging station's ultra-thin and ultra-compact design is a workspace-saving and travel essential, featuring a soft extension cord and a flat plug which allows it to easily fit in narrow spaces or behind furniture. An innovative spring system simplifies device plugging for hassle-free operation and enhanced portability. Safety is highlighted with overheating protection and ActiveShield™️ 2.0 technology to minimize heat generation. This charging station is 60% slimmer than traditional power strips, and roughly the size of a smart phone. High-speed charging is also guaranteed with a 67W USB power delivery feature.

Anker is also introducing the Anker USB-C to C Bio-Braided 240W Cable designed to complement every product line within the Anker charging family. Engineered for 240W fast charging, built with 46% bio-braided materials, and E-Marker chips for rapid 240W charging speeds, these cables enable quick charging for devices like the MacBook Air 13, reaching 56% in just 30 minutes. This cable is available in 3, 6, and 10-foot versions.

Specs

Product Name Max Output Ports Anker Nano Power Bank (30W, built-in USB-C Cable) Single Max 30W 1 USB-A 1 USB-C 1 Built-in USB-C Anker Nano Power Bank (22.5W, built-in USB-C Connector) Single Max 22.5W 2 USB-C Anker Nano Charging Station (6-in-1, 67W) Total 67W 2 USB-A 2 USB-C 2 AC Outlets Anker Nano Charger (20W) 20W 1 USB-C Anker Nano Charger (30W) 30W 1 USB-C Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (3/6/10 ft, 240W, Bio-Braided) Up to 240W 2 USB-C connectors

Price and Availability

The new Anker Nano series is now available for purchase in a range of colors. Pricing and availability by market are listed below. Most products will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon.com and the page of USB-C Charging lineup.

Nano Power Bank (30W, built-in USB-C Cable), $49.99 : Available for today on both Anker(30W, built-in USB-C Cable),: Available for today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

Nano Power Bank (22.5W, built-in USB-C Connector), $29.99 : Available for today on both Anker(22.5W, built-in USB-C Connector),: Available for today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$13.99 : Available today on both Anker Nano Charger (20W),: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$65.99 : Available today on both Anker Nano Charging Station (6-in-1, 67W),: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

$18.99 : Available today on both Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (3/6/10ft, 240W, Bio-Braided),: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

*Up to 80% post-consumer recycled plastic incorporated in the exterior casing, contributing to about 71% of the entire product.

*Assessment based on internationally recognized standards ISO 14040 / ISO 14044 for evaluating the cradle-to-gate environmental impacts of the product's manufacturing process. These standards pertain to environmental management and life cycle assessment.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its "Re[Charge] the Future" program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

