Arkansas Health Network Achieves Dual URAC Accreditations with Innovaccer as their Data Analytics Platform of Choice

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc. is pleased to announce that Arkansas Health Network (AHN), an Arkansas-based physician-led, Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) has obtained dual URAC accreditations for Clinical Integration (CI) and Employer-Based Population Health (EBPH). They are the first in the nation to receive the EBPH accreditation and we are proud to be their data analytics platform of choice and a partner in AHN's unique accomplishment.

Innovaccer Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

AHN currently manages over 138,000 lives and 3,700 providers within their network — which includes 28 inpatient facilities and 25 skilled nursing facilities across Arkansas. AHN is engaged in several value-based care contracts across several sectors of the industry including employer-based population health (EBPH) arrangements, Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Medicare Advantage (MA), and other commercial insurance providers. Over the last 5 years, AHN has saved Medicare $58 million; the highest total savings of any individual accountable care organization (ACO) participating in MSSP within CommonSpirit Health.

By leveraging the Innovaccer data platform , AHN is able to increase efficiency, improve patient health, and better support their provider network. Additionally, our partnership helps AHN further build out care coordination efforts. AHN utilizes Innovaccer dashboards to create various quality, utilization, and cost metrics. This helps providers drive risk stratification and improve financial, clinical, operational, and experiential outcomes.

"Arkansas Health Network is excited to be URAC accredited in both Clinical Integration and Employer-Based Population Health. These seals solidify our standing as a best-in-class CIN and proves how committed we are to quality care and patient safety in partnership with our provider network. We appreciate that our partnership with Innovaccer allowed us to present our standards and processes clearly throughout the accreditation journey," said Arkansas Health Network President & CEO Bob Sarkar, MBA, FACHE

"As risk-bearing reimbursement models increasingly become the norm, providers must invest in the tools and technologies that allow them to understand performance across multiple risk models and identify opportunities to optimize performance to succeed with value-based care. Innovaccer's data and analytics platform helps us continue to improve patient health, increase efficiency, and enable physicians to succeed with value-based care," said Camille Wilson, Market VP of Population Health at Arkansas Health Network.

Innovaccer's enhanced data and analytics platform integrates data from multiple disparate sources to provide a 360-degree patient view to clinicians. The Innovaccer platform's customizable reporting dashboards give the AHN team a "heads up" display. These valuable insights that help them maintain their position as one of the most successful value-based care organizations in Arkansas. AHN also benefits from the ability to quickly incorporate new data sources, enabling users to continually enhance their view of operations, and react quickly to market changes.

"We are extremely happy and proud that our partner, AHN is now the first CIN within CommonSpirit Health to receive dual URAC accreditations," said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. "Building on its foundational pillars of a high-value provider network, multidisciplinary care management team, and advanced data and analytics platform, Arkansas Health Network is leading the nation's transition to value. We're proud to support AHN and be the platform that helps them deliver patient-centered, equitable, whole-person care."

About Arkansas Health Network



Arkansas Health Network is a physician driven, Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) initiative that builds on the strengths of participating providers to improve patient health, increase efficiency and enable physicians to succeed in today's changing health care delivery and reimbursement environments. Learn more at www.arkansashealthnetwork.com .

About Innovaccer



Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovaccer