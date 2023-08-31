Visitors Encouraged to Wear Their Football Team Colors This Labor Day Weekend at Brews and BBQ in the Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Historic West Bottoms may be playing favorites a little this First Friday Weekend, September 1-3. Kansas City is a football-loving city with the Chiefs and many great college teams in the region. Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite football team colors when shopping the weekend but to expect a little more purple than usual.

Kansas City's West Bottoms First Friday Weekend - Show Team Spirit by wearing team colors.

Beyond the fact that the Wildcats were the Big 12 Conference Champions, and their game opener is September 2nd in Manhattan, the West Bottoms favors K-State, given the team has one of their own. Drake Bequeaith, #53, a 6'6" right tackle on K-State's offensive line (aka "Beef") formerly lived in Leawood within the Kansas City metro until middle school. His family is rooted in the West Bottoms businesses, including the haunted attractions. Drake frequently returns to Kansas City, helping the family and plays in the band Odyssey Thirty-Nine which got its start under the historic 12th Street Bridge.

Bequeaith's first stop when he returns to the area is Chef J's BBQ, where he and his twin brother Dylan order the BEASTMODE, which includes chopped brisket, pulled pork, sliced turkey, sausage, and pork ribs. Interestingly, Drake is said to go into "Beastmode" on the football field. Dylan was on the team last year with his brother Drake, but due to a medical procedure, he will focus on school and cheer on the K-State's Wildcats and his lifelong football partner.

Show Your Game Day Spirit by Wearing Team Colors

Whether it's Chiefs, KU, MU, or wherever, the team colors reflect the pride Kansas Citians and the folks in the West Bottoms have with the regional team. Brews and BBQ in the Bottoms event emphasis is on men's favorite things – beer, barbeque, and masculine vintage and antiques that get their attention – coined mantiquing. Stuffology, Porcelain Monkey, and Bella Patina's Lights by Mason all have many items that cater to a more masculine look, and the rubs and sauces at the Stockyard BBQ Supply bring on lots of joy.

"From Beastmode platters at Chef J's and the impending opening of the Beast Haunted Attraction to our love of cheering for Drake's "Beastmode" success on K-State's O-line this First Friday Weekend will usher in Fall with great fanfare," said West Bottoms spokesperson Amber Arnett-Bequeaith. "In addition to the Beast opening in September, it's the 49th season of the Edge of Hell - the longest operating commercial haunted attraction in the United States and recognized as the best in Missouri. The fan favorite, Macabre Cinema, is also slated to open in September."

SEPTEMBER's BREWS and BBQ in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Brews and BBQ in the Bottoms September 1-3 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 AM and close around 6 PM , Sunday 12-5 PM . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Brews and BBQ in the Bottoms. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat atand close around, Sunday. It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com

Full Moon Bar – pop-up bars located on the West Bottoms streets will be serving an array of beer choices, cocktails, and more.

Wear K-State Colors – with a portion proceeds going to the team. EMAW Purchase K-State shirts with a portion proceeds going to the team. EMAW

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM ; Saturday, 11:45 AM - 12:30 AM ; Sunday, 10:45 AM - 8:45 PM . – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday,; Saturday,; Sunday,

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

About Odyssey Thirty-Nine

Odyssey Thirty-Nine is a collaboration of three Bequeaith brothers and a long-time friend. The band's roots started in 2013 when big brother, lead vocalist, and guitarist Beau Bequeaith rallied his twin brothers to form a band and play for tips to help pay a friend's medical bills. Dylan plays the drums, and Drake took up the bass guitar with their friend, Nathan Staley, a classically trained keyboardist, to complete the band. The band's sound isn't boxed into a genre. Instead, their music uses alternative, pop, rock, and echoes of eighties music with a modern twist. College and Beau's medical school have limited their performances of late, but their new recordings are set to be released soon. Follow Odyssey Thirty-Nine on Facebook and Instagram.

