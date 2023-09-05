Haven Life Announces Partnership with Suriance to Help More Americans Secure Financial Peace of Mind

Haven Life Term Products an Exciting Addition to Leading Online Insurance Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Haven Life, a leading digital life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), announced a strategic partnership with Suriance, a veteran-founded and -led agency based in Franklin, Tenn., focused on helping more Americans secure financial peace of mind with insurance products.

"Suriance puts service to their fellow veterans, service members and civilians at the heart of their business with specialized licensed advocates taking the time to fully understand the financial pictures and needs of their customers," says Wade Seward, Head of Distribution Strategy, Haven Life. "Our Haven Life products provide quick, easy and affordable options that will help Suriance customers find the ideal fit for themselves and their loved ones."

With this partnership, Suriance can now enable their fellow veterans and customers to apply online for Haven Simple, a fully digital simplified issue product, and Haven Term, which offers up to $3 million in coverage for up to 30 years. The new partnership will assist Haven Life in continuing its mission of making life insurance more accessible and affordable for all U.S. households, including the 57% of Americans who don't work with a financial advisor.

"Our mission is to secure safety and peace of mind for all our customers and their loved ones so that they can feel confident and assured that their household is financially secure," says Robin H. McVey, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Suriance. "Backed by C.M. Life, whose parent company MassMutual has over 170 years of financial stability, Haven Life products are an excellent option for Americans who are looking to protect children, homes and legacies with insurance products that are completely reliable and trusted."

Today's digital tools enable consumers to conduct research quickly and easily with streamlined processes allowing online applications to be completed when and where it is most convenient. Through easily accessible digital online solutions, Haven Life is committed to driving innovation and efficiency to simplify the life insurance process and ensure more affordable options for consumers. Combined with a dedicated Suriance team of licensed insurance agents knowledgeable about the service and ready to answer any questions live, there is no better time to be looking for life insurance than right now.

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About Suriance:

Suriance LLC is driven by the vision of simplifying insurance for their customers by their team of dedicated advocate agents. The company is rooted in three core values: Faith, Family, and Service. Many of the Suriance advocates are Veterans dedicated to serving Veterans, First Responders and Community Heroes. Suriance donates a portion of every policy to their charity of choice, Next Response Foundation, a 501c3 that serves Veterans, First Responders, and Community Heroes.

