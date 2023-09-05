Peanut Butter Minis Are the Newest Innovation from Mars

M&M'S expands portfolio with another peanut butter offering for more colorful, itty-bitty fun

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, has announced its latest product innovation, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. The new addition to the iconic M&M'S line-up inspires more moments of happiness by combining the beloved flavor of M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candies with the tiny fun size of M&M'S Minis, delivering a rich, peanut-buttery taste and satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every teeny-tiny bite.

Mars unveils new M&M’S® Peanut Butter Minis innovation, delivering on a classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate in a pop-able, convenient size. (PRNewswire)

"Peanut Butter is one of the fastest growing candy profiles from Mars, and what better way to deliver on fans' desire for that flavor than adding it to one of the most iconic Mars products: M&M'S Minis," said Courtney McHugh, Vice President, Marketing at M&M'S. "M&M'S is all about inspiring colorful fun and expanding our M&M'S Minis portfolio helps us do just that."

M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis come in two sizes: Tubes (1.74 oz) for an easy, on-the-go treat, and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6 oz), perfect for sharing a moment of sweetness or for bakers who have long-loved including M&M'S Minis in baked goods.

M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis are available now at retailers nationwide and online here.

For more on M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis, check out the M&M'S brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Mary Jane Baker Katie Durkin

mbaker@webershandwick.com KDurkin@webershandwick.com

(PRNewswire)

The M&M’S logo has been straightened so the ampersand - a distinctive element that serves to connect the two Ms – is more prominently displayed to demonstrate how the brand brings people together. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated